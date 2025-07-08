Authorium Appoints Alexis Bonnell to Board of Directors

Bonnell Leverages Experience With OpenAI and Air Force Research Lab

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Authorium , the cloud-based technology platform that automates and improves complex government processes, announces that Alexis Bonnell has been appointed to Authorium's Board of Directors.

Alexis Bonnell served as the Emerging Technology Evangelist at Google, the Chief Information Officer and Director of the Digital Capabilities Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory, and in April 2025, Bonnell joined OpenAI - best known for developing ChatGPT - where she currently serves as the company's Partnership Manager for the U.S. Labs in Washington, D.C. She held prior leadership roles with USAID, the United Nations, and was one of the first staff of the original Internet Trade Association.

"I'm thrilled to join Authorium's Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging my public sector experience and work in AI to support this public benefit corporation," said Alexis Bonnell. "I believe AI is making a true difference in supporting public servants and their incredible missions."

Authorium's platform is GenAI-enabled for government teams looking to expand their impact and efficiency. In early 2025, Authorium launched AuthorAI, the first-of-its kind AI-powered solution trained on a proprietary database of 15+ million government procurement documents to generate high-quality statements of work in minutes. At the federal level, in 2024, Authorium was awarded a SBIR Phase II Contract focused on AI-enhanced procurement for rapid deployment of defense technologies and compliance to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of Defense.

"We welcome Alexis' experience in government and her active work in using artificial intelligence to solve global challenges - many of which our government partners tackle in their own organizations," said Kamran Saddique, co-CEO of Authorium.

"Now more than ever, departments and agencies are looking for ways to leverage GenAI to deliver better service, drive economic prosperity, and serve their missions, often with fewer resources; today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to the ever-evolving AI landscape for the public sector," said Jay Nath, co-CEO of Authorium.

Authorium is a no-code, cloud-based platform exclusively for government administrative operations. Government teams rely on us to support budget and grant administration, contract lifecycle management, HR processes, procurement, and legislative analysis. As a public benefit corporation, we serve the government workers that serve their communities, including the California Department of Finance, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, and Florida Department of Children and Families. Learn more at authorium.com .

