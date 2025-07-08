Inspired Spine: Dr. Hamid Abbasi Heads to India for Third Educational Tour to Teach OLLIF Procedure

BURNSVILLE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Inspired Spine is proud to announce that Dr. Hamid Abbasi, world-renowned spine surgeon and pioneer of the Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) procedure, will be traveling to India for the third time to continue his mission of global education in minimally invasive spine surgery.

Dr. Abbasi will begin his trip in Mumbai, where he has been invited to present at SMISS India (Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery). During the conference, Dr. Abbasi will lead a cadaver lab, offering hands-on training to spine surgeons from across the region. His lab will focus on the innovative OLLIF technique-a revolutionary, muscle-sparing approach that reduces operative time, lowers complication rates, and accelerates patient recovery.

Following SMISS, Dr. Abbasi will travel to Bareilly, where Professor Varun Agarwal has invited him to collaborate on advancing spinal education and surgical training in India. In recognition of his contributions to the field, Dr. Abbasi will be appointed as a Professor at Prof. Agarwal's university, where he will also perform live surgeries, demonstrating the OLLIF technique to local surgeons and medical students.

This partnership reflects Dr. Abbasi's ongoing commitment to training the next generation of spine surgeons and sharing cutting-edge, patient-centric surgical innovations globally.

"India has some of the most brilliant medical minds and some of the greatest needs when it comes to spine care. I am honored to return and continue working with outstanding colleagues like Prof. Agarwal," said Dr. Abbasi.

Inspired Spine and Dr. Abbasi remain at the forefront of transforming spinal surgery through education, international collaboration, and a focus on less invasive, more effective treatments.

