Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating generative AI, today announced that Notion, the all-in-one connected workspace, is using Cerebras' industry-leading AI inference technology to power instant, enterprise-scale document search for its AI offering, Notion AI for Work.

With more than 100 million users worldwide, Notion is redefining productivity for teams across the globe. Now, by running enterprise search on Cerebras, Notion delivers the speed and scale required for modern knowledge work-streaming results in under 300 milliseconds, with no lag and no latency spikes.

"For Notion, productivity is everything. Cerebras gives us the instant, intelligent AI needed to power real-time features like enterprise search, and enables a faster, more seamless user experience," said Sarah Sachs, AI Lead at Notion.

"Cerebras Inference enables Notion users to instantly pull insights from all enterprise documents, including Wikis, project documents, meeting notes and more. These docs will now think as fast as you do," said Angela Yeung, VP of Product, Cerebras. "Notion AI for Work can handle hundreds of millions of pages without slowdowns by leveraging Cerebras' inference technology."

Notion AI for Work, featuring Cerebras' inference capabilities, is available for business and enterprise customers. For more information, please visit www.notion.com.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to accelerate generative AI by building from the ground up a new class of AI supercomputer. Our flagship product, the CS-3 system, is powered by the world's largest and fastest commercially available AI processor, our Wafer-Scale Engine-3. CS-3s are quickly and easily clustered together to make the largest AI supercomputers in the world, and make placing models on the supercomputers dead simple by avoiding the complexity of distributed computing. Cerebras Inference delivers breakthrough inference speeds, empowering customers to create cutting-edge AI applications. Leading corporations, research institutions, and governments use Cerebras solutions for the development of pathbreaking proprietary models, and to train open-source models with millions of downloads. Cerebras solutions are available through the Cerebras Cloud and on-premises. For further information, visit cerebras.ai or follow us on LinkedIn, X and/or Threads.

