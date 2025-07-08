Anzeige
WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
08.07.25 | 19:25
186,40 Euro
-0,01 % -0,02
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
186,08186,2819:28
186,00186,2819:28
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 17:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boeing Announces Second Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2025.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 29. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

2nd Quarter
2025


Year-to-Date
2025








Commercial Airplanes Programs







737

104



209



767

9



14



777

13



20



787

24



37


Total

150



280









Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New)

2



6



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

10



21



CH-47 Chinook (New)

-



1



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

5



7



F-15 Models

3



4



F/A-18 Models

4



9



KC-46 Tanker

5



5



MH-139

4



5



P-8 Models

1



2



Commercial and Civil Satellites

2



2


Total 1

36



62


1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected]


Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2025 PR Newswire
