Boeing Announces Second Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2025.
The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 29. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:
|
Major Programs
2nd Quarter
Year-to-Date
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
104
209
767
9
14
777
13
20
787
24
37
Total
150
280
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
2
6
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
10
21
CH-47 Chinook (New)
-
1
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
5
7
F-15 Models
3
4
F/A-18 Models
4
9
KC-46 Tanker
5
5
MH-139
4
5
P-8 Models
1
2
Commercial and Civil Satellites
2
2
Total 1
36
62
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
