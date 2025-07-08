Boeing Announces Second Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2025.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 29. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 2nd Quarter

2025

Year-to-Date

2025













Commercial Airplanes Programs











737 104



209



767 9



14



777 13



20



787 24



37

Total 150



280















Defense, Space & Security Programs











AH-64 Apache (New) 2



6



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 10



21



CH-47 Chinook (New) -



1



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 5



7



F-15 Models 3



4



F/A-18 Models 4



9



KC-46 Tanker 5



5



MH-139 4



5



P-8 Models 1



2



Commercial and Civil Satellites 2



2

Total 1 36



62

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

