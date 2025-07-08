Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.: CETY Announces Continued Eligibility for Federal Clean Energy Incentives Under New Law, Solidifying Leadership in Advanced Green Technologies

IRVINE, CA., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (the "Company" or "CETY"), a clean energy technology company offering power generation, waste to energy, battery storage, and heat to power solutions to deliver affordable, scalable, and eco-friendly energy, clean fuels, and alternative electricity for a sustainable future, is pleased to announce that its technologies should remain fully eligible for federal clean energy tax incentives following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed into law on July 4, 2025.

Under the new legislation, projects utilizing CETY's waste heat-to-power, biomass combined heat and power (CHP), and battery storage technologies should continue to qualify for the most Investment Tax Credits (ITC) and Production Tax Credits (PTC) established by the Inflation Reduction Act-up to 30% ITC or 1.5 cents per kilowatt-hour PTC-provided they meet updated requirements for zero greenhouse gas emissions, prevailing wage and apprenticeship standards.

"This legislation reinforces our competitive edge, said Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY. "Unlike solar, wind, EV, or hydrogen projects, many of which face new limitations, our technologies remain fully supported. This positions CETY as a premier opportunity for shareholders seeking exposure to resilient, profitable clean energy solutions."

The OBBBA retains incentives for technologies like CETY's when:

Projects began construction by December 31, 2024, qualifying them under existing IRA-era credits.

New projects meet stricter requirements under Section 45Y (Clean Electricity Production Credit) and Section 48E (Clean Electricity Investment Credit), including:

Demonstrated zero or net-negative lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions

Compliance with prevailing wage and apprenticeship guidelines

Use of U.S.-sourced components to satisfy domestic content rules

No participation by prohibited foreign entities of concern

The updated tax credits will gradually phase down starting in 2033 and sunset by the end of 2035, creating a limited window for investors and developers to capitalize on these incentives.

"As the energy landscape shifts, our waste heat recovery, biomass CHP, power generation, and battery storage solutions are essential for industrial and commercial facilities aiming to cut emissions and operating costs," Kam Mahdi added. "Whether it's converting agricultural or forestry waste into clean energy through biomass systems, capturing waste heat from industrial processes to generate power, tapping geothermal resources for sustainable electricity, or providing reliable power and storage for high-demand applications like data centers and crypto mining operations, CETY stands ready to deliver cutting-edge technologies that meet-and exceed-the federal government's latest standards. CETY also anticipates curing Nasadq price deficiency by Novenmber 3rd, 2025."

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. Our principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CETY." For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

Follow CETY on our social media channels: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

This summary should be read in conjunction with our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2024, and our other periodic filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters, which filings can be located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.