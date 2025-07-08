TRONICS: AVAILABILITY OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF MARCH 31, 2025

Crolles, France - July 8, 2025 Tronics Microsystems, a TDK Group Company that manufactures standard and custom MEMS inertial sensors solutions for transportation, energy, and industrial applications, has announced the availability and the filing of its Annual Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority as of March 31, 2025.

This report is available in accordance with the provisions of regulations currently in force and can be found in the "Investors" section of the Tronics website under "Financial Documents": www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com.

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronics Microsystems, a TDK Group Company, is a provider of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical-System) inertial sensors solutions for precise motion sensing, positioning, navigation, and condition monitoring of critical assets. The company offers a comprehensive range of accelerometers, gyroscopes, vibration sensors, and inertial MEMS foundry services, contributing to the digital transformation of transportation, energy, and industrial markets. Founded in 1997, Tronics employs around 100 people in Crolles, near Grenoble (France), where it operates its EN 9100-certified MEMS wafer fab, assembly, packaging, and test facilities. Tronics is majority-owned by TDK Electronics AG since January 2017.



About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads, software and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

TRONICS CONTACT

Quentin Vincent

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 00 33 4 76 97 94 30

info.tronics@tdk.com

For more information: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92934-250708tronics_availability-of-annual-financial-report-2025_e.pdf