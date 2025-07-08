Miami, Florida and Be'er Sheva, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - When a major technology company accidentally exposed 38TB of private data including passwords and keys through misconfigured storage in 2023, it highlighted a critical truth: even tech giants struggle with cryptographic security. Today, Qryptonic LLC announced QStrike 6.0 and QryAI 2.0, the industry's first commercial platform orchestrating multiple quantum computers to detect these hidden vulnerabilities before they become breaches.









Quantum Security Command Center

According to IBM's 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average breach costs $4.88 million and takes 277 days to identify. Traditional security tools are failing to detect sophisticated cryptographic vulnerabilities. Consider this: a single leaked encryption key fragment can transform a mathematically unbreakable code into one that's crackable within hours. These failures put millions of consumers' personal data at risk across industries. The maritime industry exemplifies this challenge-as cyber attacks become the most significant threat to ports and vessels handling sensitive data for millions of passengers worldwide.



The complexity of protecting critical infrastructure-from customer data to operational technology-highlights why organizations need advanced automated solutions like QStrikeTM 6.0.

The integrated platform addresses a critical security gap: ephemeral key vulnerabilities (temporary keys that leak in logs or memory), weakening security dramatically. QStrike 6.0's white box testing methodology (examining source code directly for security flaws), combined with QryAI 2.0's intelligent orchestration across quantum hardware, creates the first comprehensive solution for both immediate and long-term cryptographic security.





Multi-Cloud Quantum Orchestration

"The cryptographic vulnerabilities we're discovering aren't theoretical-they're present in production systems today," said David Cohen, Co-founder and CTO of Qryptonic LLC. "By orchestrating multiple quantum computers to run actual decryption algorithms, we can identify ephemeral key leaks that reduce RSA-2048 factoring complexity from computationally infeasible to achievable within hours. This isn't about future quantum threats-it's about vulnerabilities that are exploitable right now."

Enterprise Risk Analysis

The urgency is underscored by recent industry warnings. As the U.S. National Security Agency stated in 2022: "The impact of adversarial use of a quantum computer could be devastating to National Security Systems and our nation." The platform's effectiveness is validated by real deployments, with a Fortune 500 Bank CISO reporting at RSAC 2025: "Q-Scout showed us real, actionable quantum risk data for our environment in less than a week-with zero operational impact."

Revolutionary AI Architecture Enables Complex Quantum Orchestration

QryAI 2.0 acts like a supercomputer for quantum security, processing vulnerability patterns across multiple quantum systems simultaneously. This 70-billion parameter AI model-roughly equivalent to having 70,000 security experts working in parallel-intelligently routes tasks across quantum providers, spotting risks in hours instead of days with 7x faster analysis than traditional methods.









Technical Architecture and Capabilities

QStrike 6.0 enables:

Multi-Cloud Integration: Coordinates 6-8 quantum providers simultaneously

Coordinates 6-8 quantum providers simultaneously Hybrid Processing: Combines classical and quantum methods for 18% speed advantage

Combines classical and quantum methods for 18% speed advantage Real Hardware Access: Direct connections to quantum processors

Direct connections to quantum processors Vulnerability Detection: Identifies partial key leakage that reduces encryption strength The platform operates within Zoho's enterprise infrastructure with 16+ security certifications. Technical Validation and Field Results

During trials across finance, healthcare, technology, and legal sectors, QStrike 6.0 identified over 300 critical vulnerabilities, with particular success in detecting:

Development logging that exposes RSA prime factors

Error handlers leaking partial key material

Memory dumps containing cryptographic seeds

Side-channel vulnerabilities in AES implementations

The platform's white box testing methodology achieved 99% fidelity when validated against IBM Qiskit benchmarks for quantum factorization. Average time-to-discovery for complex cryptographic vulnerabilities decreased from weeks to hours, with the platform maintaining zero operational impact on existing security infrastructure.

Strategic Support Through QSolve

QStrike 6.0 is supported by QSolve advisory services to help organizations translate technical findings into business strategies.

"Technical teams often discover vulnerabilities but struggle to communicate business impact to executives," added Cohen. "QSolve translates complex cryptographic risks into actionable business decisions."

Scientific Validation and Quantum Reality

As of June 2025, the largest quantum factorization achieved is 48 bits-far from the 2048 bits required to break RSA encryption. While full RSA-2048 decryption remains years away, QStrike 6.0 addresses vulnerabilities that weaken encryption today.

This reality underscores Qryptonic's pragmatic approach, which has received positive peer reviews from Fortune 100 technology companies. "The ephemeral key vulnerability testing represents a legitimate and often overlooked security concern," noted one peer reviewer. "The focus on immediate threats while preparing for the 2035-2040 quantum timeline provides a responsible approach without the hype common in quantum security products."

By focusing on vulnerabilities that reduce cryptographic complexity today-such as partial key leaks that can reduce RSA-2048 factoring time from centuries to hours-QStrike 6.0 addresses real, exploitable risks while building resilience for future quantum threats. The platform has demonstrated ROI of 16.91x with a 14-month payback period in enterprise deployments, reflecting savings from prevented breaches and accelerated vulnerability detection that traditional tools miss.

Flexible Deployment Options

QStrike 6.0 offers two service tiers:

QScout: 7-day assessment ($5,000) - Analyzes up to 100,000 lines of code, identifies critical vulnerabilities, includes executive briefing with remediation roadmap

7-day assessment ($5,000) - Analyzes up to 100,000 lines of code, identifies critical vulnerabilities, includes executive briefing with remediation roadmap QStrike: 4+ month comprehensive engagement - Full codebase analysis with proof-of-concept demonstrations

Both leverage Zoho's enterprise infrastructure with 16+ security certifications. Custom pricing available through consultation.

Limited-Time Launch Offer

Schedule a QScout assessment before July 31, 2025, and receive a special launch incentive: the full $5,000 QScout fee will be credited toward a comprehensive QStrike engagement if initiated within 30 days of your QScout completion. This exclusive offer-available only during our July launch month-allows organizations to validate our capabilities risk-free. If QScout reveals critical vulnerabilities, your initial investment seamlessly transitions into comprehensive remediation. Early adopters also receive priority scheduling with our senior security architects and exclusive access to our quantum vulnerability research findings.

Supporting Resources: Visit www.qryptonic.com/contact for more information about QStrike 6.0 and to schedule a briefing.

Availability

QStrike 6.0 with AI-orchestrated quantum testing, QryAI 2.0, and QSolve advisory services are available immediately. Schedule at www.qryptonic.com/contact, email info@qryptonic.com, or call 1- 888-2-QRYPTONIC.

About Qryptonic LLC

Qryptonic LLC is a leading provider of quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions with offices in Miami, Florida and Be'er Sheva, Israel. Led by cybersecurity and quantum computing experts with decades of combined experience, the company is dedicated to making organizations "Post-Quantum Ready, Permanently." The integrated portfolio-QStrike testing platform, QryAI intelligence engine, and QSolve advisory services-has been deployed across Fortune 500 companies in finance, healthcare, technology, maritime, and government sectors, consistently uncovering critical vulnerabilities missed by traditional security tools.

