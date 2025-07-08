DJ Boa Concept steps up international expansion: first order in Canada in the sustainable transportation sector

BOA CONCEPT Boa Concept steps up international expansion: first order in Canada in the sustainable transportation sector 08-Jul-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boa Concept accelerates its international expansion: first order in Canada in the sustainable transportation sector BOA Concept Group (FR0011365907 - ALBOA) a French publisher and manufacturer of intelligent, robotic and connected solutions dedicated to intralogistics, is proud to announce its first sale in Canada. This milestone represents a significant expansion of our international presence and demonstrates our commitment to delivering leading-edge solutions to our worldwide customers. Less than a year after the creation of its Canadian subsidiary, Boa Concept announces the signing of its first order in Canada, with a major player in sustainable transportation. This strategic contract confirms the relevance of our international development and the added value of our intelligent solutions in logistics environments with high operational intensity. The project involves the automation of a sorting area within a courier platform. A critical, labor-intensive area, where the Boa Concept solution will deliver rapid cost optimization and immediate profitability. What sets our approach apart is its modularity: there's no need to transform an entire site. Our systems can be deployed in high-impact areas, guaranteeing a rapid return on investment, even in a partial framework. An agile and efficient response to the challenges of the transport sector, where volume, speed and reliability are essential. This latest success, achieved in a demanding sector such as courier services, illustrates our ability to support transport leaders in their transition to more automated, sustainable and high-performance platforms. "We are delighted to announce this first sale in Canada, which marks an important achievement in our international growth strategy," said Jean-Lucien Rascle, CEO of BOA Concept. "This success is the result of our ongoing commitment to innovation and meeting the specific needs of our customers. I would also like to thank all our partners and collaborators who have contributed to this success. We look forward to continuing to expand our presence in the Canadian market and helping more companies achieve their goals with our scalable, intelligent solutions." Next dates: September 16, 2025, Half-year sales 2025 September 22, 2025, Half-year results 2025 September 23, 2025, Forum Lyon Pôle Bourse October 7, 2025, Investor Access Paris About BOA Concept BOA Concept is an editor and manufacturer of intelligent, modular and connected intralogistics solutions. For over 13 years, this innovative company has been helping players in e-commerce, retail, logistics providers and industry to digitize and robotize their flows. Listed on the Euronext Growth market of the Paris Stock Exchange, BOA Concept relies on IoT and embedded intelligence to offer scalable, easy-to-deploy and reusable systems, as part of an ambitious CSR approach. With 150 employees and 40% of its sales generated internationally, the BOA group is pursuing its growth with the acquisition of engineering company Roboptic in 2022, a move into Benelux in 2024 - through the acquisition of a majority stake in Belgian company Easy-Systems - and the creation of a subsidiary in Canada in 2024. Driven by a dynamic R&D, the company's values of flexibility, responsiveness and innovation will enable it to meet intralogistics challenges in France and abroad. www.boa-concept.com/en-gb CONTACTS BOA CONCEPT BOA CONCEPT SA with share capital of 972.775 euros RCS 752 025 908 Saint-Etienne 22 rue de Méons, 42000 Saint-Etienne (France) Phone: +33(0)4 77 50 21 24 Pauline JURADO pauline.jurado@boaconcept.com contact@boaconcept.com - LinkedIn - boaconcept.com AELIUM FINANCE & COMMUNICATION Valentine BOIVIN I Jerome GACOIN I +33(0)1 75 77 54 65 I boaconcept@aelium.fr =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_BOACONCEPT_CANADA_FIRST_CONTRACT =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BOA CONCEPT 22 rue de Meons 42000 Saint-Étienne France Phone: 04 77 50 21 24 E-mail: chantal.ledoux@boaconcept.com Internet: www.boaconcept.com ISIN: FR0011365907 Euronext Ticker: ALBOA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2163578 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2163578 08-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2163578&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)