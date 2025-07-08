Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A3CTPN | ISIN: FR0011365907 | Ticker-Symbol: 74Z
Frankfurt
08.07.25 | 08:02
19,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOA CONCEPT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOA CONCEPT SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
08.07.2025 18:33 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boa Concept steps up international expansion: first order in Canada in the sustainable transportation sector

Boa Concept steps up international expansion: first order in Canada in the sustainable transportation sector 

BOA CONCEPT 
Boa Concept steps up international expansion: first order in Canada in the sustainable transportation sector 
08-Jul-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Boa Concept accelerates its international expansion: first order in Canada in the sustainable transportation sector 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
BOA Concept Group (FR0011365907 - ALBOA) a French publisher and manufacturer of intelligent, robotic and connected 
solutions dedicated to intralogistics, is proud to announce its first sale in Canada. This milestone represents a 
significant expansion of our international presence and demonstrates our commitment to delivering leading-edge 
solutions to our worldwide customers. 
 
Less than a year after the creation of its Canadian subsidiary, Boa Concept announces the signing of its first order in 
Canada, with a major player in sustainable transportation. This strategic contract confirms the relevance of our 
international development and the added value of our intelligent solutions in logistics environments with high 
operational intensity. 
 
The project involves the automation of a sorting area within a courier platform. A critical, labor-intensive area, 
where the Boa Concept solution will deliver rapid cost optimization and immediate profitability. 
 
What sets our approach apart is its modularity: there's no need to transform an entire site. Our systems can be 
deployed in high-impact areas, guaranteeing a rapid return on investment, even in a partial framework. An agile and 
efficient response to the challenges of the transport sector, where volume, speed and reliability are essential. 
 
This latest success, achieved in a demanding sector such as courier services, illustrates our ability to support 
transport leaders in their transition to more automated, sustainable and high-performance platforms. 
 
"We are delighted to announce this first sale in Canada, which marks an important achievement in our international 
growth strategy," said Jean-Lucien Rascle, CEO of BOA Concept. "This success is the result of our ongoing commitment to 
innovation and meeting the specific needs of our customers. I would also like to thank all our partners and 
collaborators who have contributed to this success. We look forward to continuing to expand our presence in the 
Canadian market and helping more companies achieve their goals with our scalable, intelligent solutions." 
 
  
 
Next dates: 
 
September 16, 2025, Half-year sales 2025 
 
September 22, 2025, Half-year results 2025 
 
September 23, 2025, Forum Lyon Pôle Bourse 
 
October 7, 2025, Investor Access Paris 
 
  
 
About BOA Concept 
 
BOA Concept is an editor and manufacturer of intelligent, modular and connected intralogistics solutions. For over 13 
years, this innovative company has been helping players in e-commerce, retail, logistics providers and industry to 
digitize and robotize their flows. Listed on the Euronext Growth market of the Paris Stock Exchange, BOA Concept relies 
on IoT and embedded intelligence to offer scalable, easy-to-deploy and reusable systems, as part of an ambitious CSR 
approach. With 150 employees and 40% of its sales generated internationally, the BOA group is pursuing its growth with 
the acquisition of engineering company Roboptic in 2022, a move into Benelux in 2024 - through the acquisition of a 
majority stake in Belgian company Easy-Systems - and the creation of a subsidiary in Canada in 2024. Driven by a 
dynamic R&D, the company's values of flexibility, responsiveness and innovation will enable it to meet intralogistics 
challenges in France and abroad. 
 
www.boa-concept.com/en-gb 
 
  
 
  
 
CONTACTS 
 
  
 
BOA CONCEPT 
 
BOA CONCEPT SA with share capital of 972.775 euros 
 
RCS 752 025 908 Saint-Etienne 
 
22 rue de Méons, 42000 Saint-Etienne (France) 
 
Phone: +33(0)4 77 50 21 24 
 
Pauline JURADO pauline.jurado@boaconcept.com 
 
contact@boaconcept.com    -   LinkedIn  - boaconcept.com 
 
  
 
AELIUM FINANCE & COMMUNICATION 
 
Valentine BOIVIN I Jerome GACOIN I +33(0)1 75 77 54 65 I boaconcept@aelium.fr 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: PR_BOACONCEPT_CANADA_FIRST_CONTRACT 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BOA CONCEPT 
         22 rue de Meons 
         42000 Saint-Étienne 
         France 
Phone:      04 77 50 21 24 
E-mail:     chantal.ledoux@boaconcept.com 
Internet:    www.boaconcept.com 
ISIN:      FR0011365907 
Euronext Ticker: ALBOA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2163578 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2163578 08-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2163578&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
