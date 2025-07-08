INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: OFFPRICE Returns to Las Vegas Marketplace, Showcasing Over 50 Fashion Categories to Retailers Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / This August, OFFPRICE Las Vegas, the global B2B marketplace for the retail fashion industry, returns to Venetian Expo. This premier marketplace connects global retailers with immediate, high-margin inventory across more than 50 fashion categories.

From Aug.17-20, savvy buyers from over 45 countries will discover the competitive edge they need by sourcing Fall/Winter 2025 collections, immediate/in-stock inventory, and cash-and-carry products. The comprehensive selection spans everything from denim and outerwear to accessories, resortwear, contemporary styles and children's merchandise-all at prices designed to maximize profit margins.

OFFPRICE stands as the industry's definitive marketplace where retailers secure high-demand, quality merchandise below wholesale prices, enabling businesses to dramatically increase profit margins while offering customers the brands and styles they crave. This unique value proposition has made OFFPRICE the trusted destination for retailers focused on maximizing both customer satisfaction and bottom-line growth.

Featuring a robust lineup of attending retailers from boutiques, discount and non-profits to major chains, hotels and universities, confirmed retailers include prominent players like Ross Stores/dd's Discounts, Burlington, Bealls, Factory Connection, Fashion Nova, Crossroads Trading, Madrag, Dunham's Sports, Red Apple Stores, H-E-B, Giant Tiger, Caesars Entertainment and Herschend Family Entertainment, to name a few. Retailers will also benefit from exclusive show-only deals unavailable elsewhere in the market.

This year, leading exhibitors like Love Poem, Wholesale Fashion Trends, Steal Deal, Exist, Original USA, Nima Accessories, World Famous Sports, All That Glitterz and D&L Apparel are setting the pace.

"This season, OFFPRICE is the ultimate one-stop shop for immediate products across countless categories," said Jordan Rudow, Vice President, MAGIC and OFFPRICE, Informa Markets. "We are continuing to make strides in amplifying our focus on the wholesale vendor side of the business. With influential buying teams from around the world in attendance, OFFPRICE stands as the essential sourcing event for Fall/Winter 2025 inventory."

Complimentary shuttle service between OFFPRICE and LVCC shows MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC will be available during the event dates, as well as special hotel rates for early-booking buyers and exhibitors through July 22.

To register to attend the Aug. 17-20 event in Las Vegas, please visit www.offpriceshow.com.

About OFFPRICE

OFFPRICE is the global B2B off-price marketplace where retailers can find in-season, on-trend, brand name, and value and off-price merchandise for retail stores, e-commerce sites, or resale businesses. Showcasing thousands of quality products at 20-80% off wholesale cost, OFFPRICE plays host to a vast number of categories, including apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children. For more information, please visit: www.offpriceshow.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Fashion PR

FashionPR@Informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/offprice-returns-to-las-vegas-marketplace-showcasing-over-50-fashion-categorie-1045506