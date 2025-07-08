CMG Financial: CMG Welcomes David Schwartz, Area Sales Manager

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, is pleased to announce the appointment of Area Sales Manager, David Schwartz (NMLS# 66288). With a distinguished mortgage career spanning nearly two decades, Schwartz is guaranteed to bring his years of lending experience to the homeowners of the New York City Metropolitan Area.

A seasoned mortgage industry leader, Schwartz joins CMG from The Federal Savings Bank where he spent over 16 years, advancing to Senior Vice President. There, he oversaw sales teams across diverse NYC boroughs. A New York City native, David combines a deep understanding of the region with a customer-first mentality, helping countless homeowners navigate the lending process.

"I'm excited to join CMG Home Loans to help grow and expand their footprint throughout the five boroughs and the New York area," said Schwartz. "I'm eager to leverage the company's innovative products to better serve clients and give more buyers the chance to become homeowners."

"David is not only one of the top producers in NY but he is a legend in the industry helping thousands of families achieve the dream of homeownership," added Scott Johnson, CMG Home Loans Divisional Executive. "We are excited to grow the boroughs of NY and David will be a huge asset to help us reach our goals of being the top lender in NY."

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage lender and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cmg-welcomes-david-schwartz-area-sales-manager-1046916