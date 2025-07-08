Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2025 18:38 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CMG Financial: CMG Welcomes David Schwartz, Area Sales Manager

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, is pleased to announce the appointment of Area Sales Manager, David Schwartz (NMLS# 66288). With a distinguished mortgage career spanning nearly two decades, Schwartz is guaranteed to bring his years of lending experience to the homeowners of the New York City Metropolitan Area.

A seasoned mortgage industry leader, Schwartz joins CMG from The Federal Savings Bank where he spent over 16 years, advancing to Senior Vice President. There, he oversaw sales teams across diverse NYC boroughs. A New York City native, David combines a deep understanding of the region with a customer-first mentality, helping countless homeowners navigate the lending process.

"I'm excited to join CMG Home Loans to help grow and expand their footprint throughout the five boroughs and the New York area," said Schwartz. "I'm eager to leverage the company's innovative products to better serve clients and give more buyers the chance to become homeowners."

"David is not only one of the top producers in NY but he is a legend in the industry helping thousands of families achieve the dream of homeownership," added Scott Johnson, CMG Home Loans Divisional Executive. "We are excited to grow the boroughs of NY and David will be a huge asset to help us reach our goals of being the top lender in NY."

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage lender and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Contact Information

Annaugh Madsen
Senior Copywriter
amadsen@cmgfi.com
(667) 260-6360

.

SOURCE: CMG Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cmg-welcomes-david-schwartz-area-sales-manager-1046916

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.