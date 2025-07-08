Stroud, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Fearless Business founder Robin Waite, a leading UK small business coach, has been named a finalist in the 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, shortlisted in the Maker & Creator Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Robin Waite

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/257959_4447e505348cbb12_001full.jpg

The awards celebrate the most exceptional and inspiring business stories across the UK. This year's shortlist includes over 800 entrepreneurs from every nation and region of the UK, all recognised for their innovation, impact and resilience.

Winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on Monday, November 17th 2025, held at London's Grosvenor House, where over 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders will come together to celebrate entrepreneurial success.

Robin founded Fearless Business with the aim of making running a small business as simple as possible. This is done through the company's two signature business accelerators, providing accountability and first class business knowledge and experience.

Robin said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist. It's an incredible honour to be recognised alongside some of the UK's most exciting and ambitious businesses. This recognition is a huge testament to the hard work of our team and our mission to help small business owners to earn more money while working fewer hours."

This year's Great British Entrepreneur Awards finalists employ over 25,000 people across the UK, expect to create more than 9,000 new jobs over the next year, generate a combined turnover of £2.25 billion and represent an average business age of six years.

Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, added: "We're so proud to reveal this year's shortlist, a truly remarkable group of founders who are changing lives and transforming industries. The quality of entries gets stronger every year, and it's clear that the entrepreneurial spirit in the UK is more alive than ever. Many of our finalists go on to become household names, and we can't wait to watch what this year's cohort achieves next."

For more information about Fearless Business, please visit www.robinwaite.com.

To learn more about the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, visit www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com.

