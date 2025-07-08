LTESOCKS.io Unveils Luminos AI: An Intelligent Proxy Engine to Eliminate Blocks and CAPTCHAs

KENSINGTON, LONDON / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / LTESOCKS.io , the industry leader for high-quality 4G/5G mobile proxies, today made Luminos AI available, a revolutionary intelligence layer that greatly improves the success rate of web data activities.

Rolled out across its entire network of genuine-SIM mobile proxies, Luminos AI leverages machine learning to adapt dynamically to website defenses in real-time, making automation processes stronger and more efficient than ever before.

In today's online world, businesses face increasingly sophisticated anti-bot tools that ban or send back CAPTCHAs to normal proxy requests.

These tools do not simply scan the IP address but the entire request set, including browser headers and fingerprints. Any mismatch between these parameters is a common source of error.

Luminos AI resolves this problem with two central abilities:

AI-Powered Dynamic Rotation

Luminos AI does not rotate IPs according to a schedule. Instead, it tracks server responses. When it detects the presence of a likely ban, i.e., increased latency or specific error codes, it automatically rotates the IP address before it can be banned.

Automated Browser Fingerprint Matching

The engine produces and adds perfectly matched browser headers (User-Agent, Accept-Language, etc.) and other fingerprint data that match the IP's geography and device profile. A German mobile IP request will now look exactly the same as a real mobile user in Germany.

"Our customers rely on us for the highest quality mobile IPs. With Luminos AI, we're now providing an element of intelligence that was not possible before," said Daniel Levin, CDO at LTESOCKS.io.

"We're not just offering a clean IP; we're offering a clean, coherent, and adaptive identity. This reduces failed requests, saves our customers money, and allows them to focus on their data, not blocking."

Core Luminos AI Engine Features are:

Adaptive IP Rotation: Rotates IPs in advance based on site feedback in real-time to avoid getting banned.

Real-Time Header & Fingerprint Normalization: Maintains the entire request profile normalized and looks human.

Fewer CAPTCHAs: More human = requests are significantly less likely to be sent CAPTCHA challenges.

Easy to Integrate: Supported for all users on all plans without complex setup.

The Luminos AI engine is now live and has been made available to all LTESOCKS.io customers at no cost.

LTESOCKS.io is a top provider of premium 4G, 5G, and LTE mobile proxies . With a proprietary network of genuine SIM cards in business-class devices, LTESOCKS.io offers unparalleled levels of trust and anonymity for use cases ranging from web scraping and ad validation to social media management and market research.

Media Contact:

Blazho Gjorgiev

CMO

bg@ltesocks.io

https://ltesocks.io

SOURCE: LTESOCKS.io

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire