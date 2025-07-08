Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Ranjeet Guptara has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Ranjeet Guptara is Managing Director at Aegis Capital Corp, where he advises discerning clients on how to sustain financial success while cultivating a legacy of purpose. Since 2001, he has provided strategic insights to families, corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide. He understands that disparate relationships foster innovative perspectives to benefit partners. Leading and coordinating cross-disciplinary teams, he uses cutting-edge technologies to achieve complex goals, whether facilitating a once in a lifetime transaction, such as the sale of a family business, or stewarding the transfer of wealth across generations.

Ranjeet provides senior leadership at investment banks and wealth management firms, such as at UBS and Wells Fargo previously for over twelve years. He has served clients globally out of the USA, UK, Switzerland, and Ireland. His expertise spans debt and equity capital markets, asset and liability management, real estate transactions, private equity, and hedge fund strategies. He was founder of a food business that created a $100m product line for MIGROS, the largest grocery firm in Switzerland. He was co-founder of Teachable.net, an edutech software firm. He helps sell businesses, ranging from a U.S. consumer firm, for $60m, (twice the initial offer) through to DEPFA Bank PLC, which sold for EUR 6bn. Notably, he was part of the Cantab Asset Management team recognized by the Financial Times in 2016 for top 1% investment management performance.

Ranjeet holds a B.A. (Hons.) and M.A. from Oxford University, an additional M.A. from Anglia Ruskin University, and a Wealth Management Diploma. He is a Member (by examination) of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments (MCSI) in London and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) through the Exit Planning Institute, as well as FINRA General Securities Representative and Investment Advisor licenses.

He has lectured at institutions such as Cambridge University's Transforming Business Institute and delivered keynote presentations for organizations including Inman and Forbes Global Properties, with engagements spanning Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Nashville, Seattle, and Zurich.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are pleased Ranjeet elected Aegis to service his practice. We are excited to bring in advisers like Ranjeet who are client orientated, and goal driven. With a vast amount of industry knowledge and a commitment to providing a high level of personalized service to clients, he is a great fit with our firm's culture and will be a valuable addition to our team."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented:"Ranjeet chose Aegis because of our open architecture platform, which provides a wider range of options for servicing clients and growing his business. Aegis' commitment to adviser independence, industry-leading technology and a high-performance culture aligns with Ranjeet's mission to be a premier financial adviser. We look forward to supporting him as he continues to provide his clients with excellent service and achieve their individualized goals."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aegis-capital-corp.-announces-the-hiring-of-a-new-managing-director-1046948