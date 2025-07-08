INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING At MAGIC Las Vegas Return with New Ways to Connect and Scale

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center Aug. 18-20, 2025, sharper, bolder and built for retail growth. The co-located event marketplace brings together manufacturers, suppliers, brands and buyers from around the world under one roof to evolve the fashion ecosystem together.

At the August show, MAGIC will unveil the Retail Solutions Center, a groundbreaking business hub strategically positioned in a high-traffic area. This innovative marketplace is designed to support retailers' growth and scalability, featuring carefully curated exhibitors from leading payment solutions, shipping providers, security systems, financial services and retail technology companies. The center also offers dedicated lounge space for one-on-one meetings, networking happy hours and all-day refreshments, creating an optimal environment for meaningful business connections.

Matchmaking will also take center stage in the expanding Brand Curation section of the show floor, where strategic connections will be facilitated for retailers with specific product needs.

In addition, for the first time ever, all exhibitors can take advantage of onsite rebooking, streamlining the process to maintain valuable in-person relationships year-round.

This year's show will feature a robust international presence, bringing diverse perspectives to the stage and to the show floor. Key participating countries include Denmark, Türkiye, Colombia, Egypt, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and many others, all seeking strategic partnerships with brands, retailers and entrepreneurs to accelerate business growth.

The marketplace also showcases vital initiatives like The Incubator Program, launched in 2020, and which aims to elevate designers of color and Black-owned brands to foster greater allyship, equality and inclusivity within the fashion industry. Returning PROJECT brands participating in the program this August include NOMA, VertictStillOut and GOAT by James King.

"MAGIC Las Vegas goes beyond a traditional wholesale fashion event, it's where tangible industry business happens," says Jordan Rudow, Vice President of MAGIC and OFFPRICE, Informa Markets. "Retailers discover tomorrow's trends while brands secure vital partnerships that drive growth. The ROI is clear: buyers leave with collections that excite consumers, and brands establish distribution channels in just three days that would typically take months to develop. In today's evolving fashion landscape, we provide a comprehensive platform that accelerates business growth across the industry."

MAGIC

MAGIC is home to comprehensive collections spanning trend, young contemporary, modern sportswear and contemporary women's fashion across affordable to moderate price points. Top exhibiting brands include 7 for All Mankind, Wit & Wisdom, Casemate, Flag & Anthem, Havaianas, Happy Caps, Formless Beauty and Gemelli.

This year's edition highlights exciting event features, including the MAGIC runway show, presenting the season's most innovative looks in a dynamic live presentation showcasing top exhibiting designers. Additional event offerings and fashion-forward activities include happy hours, educational sessions, hosted-buyer programs and much more. Confirmed retailers are set to attend and browse the latest collections including ASOS, Hemline, Bloomingdales, Urban Outfitters UK, Dillard's, Stitch Fix, Boot Barn and Isalis, among others.

PROJECT

PROJECT Las Vegas offers an expertly curated presentation of contemporary men's apparel, footwear and accessories. Leading brands will showcase their collections, representing a comprehensive spectrum of men's sportswear, denim, basics, streetwear, activewear, tailored clothing and everything in between. Top retailers set to attend include Buckle, Macy's, Nordstrom, Snipes, Tillys, Zumiez, The Athlete's Foot and much more.

Recognizing golf and sports apparel as significant emerging trends in menswear, PROJECT hosts a Sunday Golf Tournament on Aug. 17 to kick off the event week with networking on the green before the show floor opens. In addition, Gwop Meet, presented by GOLF STORE, will be featured on the show floor, showcasing forward-thinking golf brands and a pop-up style shop.

"PROJECT Las Vegas has evolved into the premier showcase where modern menswear comes to life through thoughtful curation and innovative brand stories. We've created an environment where buyers can discover everything from emerging streetwear to refined casual collections all under one roof," says Edwina Kulego, Vice President of Events, International, SOURCING and Men's. "Alongside this, SOURCING at MAGIC has established itself as the essential destination where international production expertise meets creative vision. Together, these platforms deliver the comprehensive market experience that today's fashion professionals demand."

SOURCING at MAGIC

SOURCING at MAGIC stands as the definitive foundation where fashion begins, providing a powerful platform connecting manufacturers, suppliers, brands and retail buyers from around the world, uniting a global audience under one roof, all seeking solutions to supply chain needs and product discovery.

To Register:

Registration is now open for MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas. Attendees can access exclusive deals and special accommodation rates on Las Vegas hotels through the official hotel provider OnPeak.

Complimentary shuttles to OFFPRICE Las Vegas at the Venetian Expo will also be available all three show days, providing convenient transportation between venues for attendees looking to maximize their market week experience.

For more information on how to register please visit www.magicfashionevents.com, www.projectfashionevents.com, and www.sourcingatmagic.com.

