AFVi: How VoltaGrid Scaled Safe Driver Training for Virtual Pipeline Operations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Virtual pipelines are systems that deliver compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), or hydrogen by road using specialized trailers, rather than through fixed, underground pipeline infrastructure. These mobile fueling operations are essential for bringing clean energy to areas that lack traditional access. One of the most prominent companies that manages virtual pipelines is VoltaGrid . As demand for its services has grown, so too has the need for driver safety training.

VoltaGrid Tractor Trailer

A VoltaGrid tractor trailer.

Why VoltaGrid Needed Scalable Training

VoltaGrid operates a rapidly expanding fleet of CNG-powered tractors that haul virtual pipeline trailers filled with the energy equivalent of roughly 4,200 gallons of liquid fuel. With new drivers being hired weekly, VoltaGrid required a fast, scalable, and uniform training solution to ensure safety and industry compliance across all of its locations.

To meet these needs, it partnered with Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute to develop a custom training program that addressed the unique challenges of its operations. This program not only fulfills all U.S. DOT PHMSA HAZMAT training requirements, but also incorporates company-specific fueling procedures, emergency protocols, and trailer configurations.

"As our fleet continues to grow, maintaining best-in-class safety performance is more critical than ever," said VoltaGrid's VP of Transportation Joshua Edge. "AFVi's customized training program has been instrumental in supporting our commitment to safety and operational excellence. Their tailored approach has helped ensure our drivers are well-prepared, allowing us to consistently exceed industry safety standards while aggressively growing our business."

Why Virtual Pipelines Require Specialized Driver Training

Driving a natural gas-powered tractor pulling a trailer that is also filled with compressed natural gas is not like operating a standard diesel truck. The most common causes of all HAZMAT accidents - fatigue, distraction, speeding, and traffic violations - are also risk factors for virtual pipelines. In the event of an incident, a driver would be responsible for understanding not only how to manage their own vehicle's fuel, but also the fuel that they're carrying. For this reason, driver safety training must be comprehensive for those who operate NGVs on virtual pipelines.

Key Elements of the VoltaGrid-AFVi Training Program

AFVi's customized training for VoltaGrid focuses on the areas critical to the safe operation of CNG tractors in virtual pipeline service.

Understanding Fuel Properties

Safe Fueling Practices

Emergency Procedures

Vehicle and Fuel System Inspections

Industry Compliance

Why AFVi?

VoltaGrid chose AFVi because of its unmatched knowledge of CNG, LNG, and RNG, as well as its ability to quickly develop and deliver high-quality, customized training. It's also the only ASE-accredited training provider in the alternative fuels industry, with decades of experience helping organizations meet safety and operational goals.

Whether managing a fleet like VoltaGrid's, or beginning to explore virtual pipelines, AFVi offers training solutions that teams need to operate safely and confidently. Companies interested in similar programs are encouraged to contact them to learn more.

Contact Information

Amanda Christian

Account Executive

achristian@afvi.com

(702) 254-4180 ext 104





SOURCE: AFVi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/how-voltagrid-scaled-safe-driver-training-for-virtual-pipeline-operations-1043456