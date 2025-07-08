Boom's TGE: Unpacking $BOOM Tokenomics & AI-Powered Data Rewards

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Boom, a decentralized protocol building an AI-powered data incentive layer, today introduced the tokenomics for its native utility token, $BOOM. The design aims to reward contributors, developers, and communities for the data and activity they generate across digital ecosystems.

The TGE for $BOOM is launching today exclusively on Binance Wallet via PancakeSwap. The subscription window runs from 8:00 to 10:00 UTC, with participants required to use Binance Alpha Points to secure their $BOOM allocation. In addition, $BOOM will also be listed on major exchanges including Binance Alpha, Bitget, Gate, KuCoin, MEXC and LBank, with additional listings planned.

Building on the BNB Chain and Solana, $BOOM will function as the main asset for distributing incentives in games, social platforms, and real-world applications. Participants will be able to engage across multiple platforms while earning consistent, AI-validated rewards.

"Data has value because of the people behind it," said T-RO, co-founder of Boom. "With $BOOM, we're creating a way for individuals to share in that value and be recognized for their contributions."

Evolving into Boom: Expanding the Vision

Boom started as GamerBoom, a platform celebrating gamers' achievements. Over time, it evolved into a protocol focused on decentralizing data ownership. Today, Boom combines AI validation and decentralized infrastructure to create an open system where contributions of all kinds can be verified and rewarded.

$BOOM Tokenomics Overview

Ticker: $BOOM

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Network: BNB Chain

TGE Date: July 8, 2025, 10:00 UTC

Distribution and Vesting

Ecosystem Growth (26%) - Supporting development, cross-chain deployments, liquidity, and ecosystem partnerships.

Airdrop & Community Incentives (25%) - Encouraging early users and ongoing engagement through rewards and airdrops.

Strategic Investors (16.5%) - Allocated to early backers, with a 12-month cliff and 36-month vesting period.

Team & Advisors (15%) - Structured vesting to align incentives over the long term.

Foundation Reserve (10%) - Reserved for protocol maintenance and future development.

Marketing & Partnerships (7.5%) - Funding campaigns, collaborations, and ecosystem growth.

Airdrop Recognizing Early Supporters

To recognize those who helped build the project's foundation, Boom is launching an airdrop for early contributors and community members. Eligible participants include holders of Genesis Boomer and Perceptron NFTs, consistent users of the GamerBoom app, and active members engaging on the Boom web app.

The airdrop will also extend to community advocates on Twitter, Discord, and Telegram, as well as contributors who participated in bug bounties and testing programs. Details about eligibility, distribution dates, and how to claim will be shared in upcoming updates.

How $BOOM Will Be Used

$BOOM is designed as the core utility token within the Boom ecosystem. Holders can use it for:

Governance - Proposing and voting on protocol updates and integrations.

Payment Medium - Facilitating transactions across supported applications, including tokenized social influence and AI-verified assets.

Reward Mechanism - Earning incentives for gameplay, content creation, and community engagement.

Cross-Game Versatility - Serving as a common currency across Boom's applications.

Boom's AI models will play a key role by validating the authenticity and value of data before rewards are distributed.

Building Toward an Open Data Economy

The TGE of $BOOM is a step toward giving users more control over the value they help create. It also reflects a broader shift in how data is valued, shared, and rewarded. Boom aims to build an environment where contributors can earn meaningful incentives for the information and activity they generate, supported by transparent AI validation.

As the ecosystem develops, $BOOM holders will have the chance to help shape its direction, participate in governance, and explore new ways to connect data with real economic opportunities.

About Boom

Boom is the pioneer AI-powered data incentive layer designed to bridge the gap between off-chain activity and on-chain economies. Evolving from GamerBoom, the platform now supports not just gaming, but also social networks, real-world assets (RWA), and internet-scale capital markets through intelligent, decentralized data infrastructure.

Website: https://boomai.io

X: https://x.com/BOOM_FND

Media Contact: media@boomai.io

SOURCE: Boom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/booms-tge-unpacking-boom-tokenomics-and-ai-powered-data-rewards-1046951