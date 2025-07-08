Clinician Co-Design Sets a New 2025 Bar for Healthcare AI

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / While healthcare AI adoption is frequently hindered by poor design, weak integration, and limited clinician involvement, six standout vendors have defied these industry-wide trends, according to a new Black Book Research survey. Conducted among 448 clinicians in Q2 2025, the study highlights how direct clinician involvement in AI design and development has delivered measurable, immediate clinical impact, with nearly 100% clinician satisfaction.

Qualitative KPIs to Measure Clinician Input and AI Usability

The following eight qualitative key performance indicators (KPIs) have been exclusively designed to measure how clinicians' insights directly shape the usability and effectiveness of AI solutions in healthcare:

Clinical-Powered AI Solution KPI How Clinician Input is Measured AI Vendors How Impact and Usability of AI Solutions are Evaluated Workflow Fit Clinicians provide narrative feedback on integration into daily routines and suggest workflow improvements. Clinician testimonials confirm seamless AI integration, highlighting improved workflow efficiency. User Satisfaction Open-ended feedback captures clinicians' daily experience, usability issues, and cognitive load challenges. Users share qualitative accounts of enhanced ease-of-use and reduced cognitive burden. Adoption & Sustained Use Clinicians reflect on training effectiveness, onboarding experiences, and potential barriers encountered. Users describe sustained routine use, indicating AI's long-term integration into clinical practices. Clinical Impact Clinicians suggest impactful AI features and narrate perceived improvements in patient care. Case studies and clinician narratives detail specific patient care enhancements attributed to AI implementation. Time Savings Clinicians detail their experience of administrative and repetitive tasks before and after AI implementation. Qualitative feedback indicates substantial time savings, allowing more time for direct patient care. Feedback Loop Responsiveness Clinicians describe experiences submitting feedback and the responsiveness of AI developers. Users provide accounts of meaningful and rapid incorporation of their suggestions into product updates. Depth of Clinician Involvement Clinicians share descriptions of their roles in AI product governance and collaborative design processes. Narratives document clinician-led decision-making significantly shaping AI product evolution. Transparency & Trust Clinicians reflect on their understanding of AI-generated recommendations and related educational efforts. Users offer testimonials describing high levels of trust in transparent and explainable AI outputs.

The following vendors ranked highest among over 200 evaluated, with near-perfect cumulative scores on these KPIs:

Epic Systems (EHR & Clinical AI) - 9.97/10

Epic Systems demonstrates exceptional clinician-powered design through its "Physician Builder" program, embedding frontline clinicians into every product stage. Clinicians rate Epic highly for Workflow Fit, User Satisfaction, Adoption & Sustained Use, and Time Savings, noting dramatically reduced documentation burdens and enhanced patient interactions.

Signal 1 (Predictive Analytics & Clinical Decision Support) - 9.95/10

Signal 1 excels in predictive analytics and clinical decision support by deeply involving hospital-based clinical teams in solution development. Clinicians praised Signal 1's Clinical Impact, User Satisfaction, Transparency, and Workflow Fit, highlighting its seamless integration into care routines and meaningful impact on patient outcomes.

Aidoc (Imaging AI & Radiology) - 9.93/10

Aidoc distinguishes itself through continuous development alongside practicing radiologists, ensuring optimal workflow alignment and usability. With exceptional ratings for Clinical Impact, Workflow Fit, and User Satisfaction, radiologists endorse Aidoc for providing precise, actionable diagnostic insights seamlessly integrated into daily practices.

Suki AI (Digital Clinical Assistant) - 9.91/10

Suki AI's voice-enabled clinical assistant platform, designed through ongoing clinician collaboration, achieves high scores in User Satisfaction, Workflow Fit, and Feedback Loop Responsiveness. Clinicians highlight Suki's intuitive usability, considerable time savings, and consistent responsiveness to real-world user feedback.

Notable (Workflow Automation & Ambient Documentation AI) - 9.90/10

Notable's clinician-first approach actively incorporates frontline user feedback, resulting in high scores for Workflow Fit, Feedback Loop Responsiveness, Transparency & Trust, and Adoption & Sustained Use. Clinicians commend Notable's seamless integration and significant reduction in administrative workload.

Viz.ai (Imaging & Acute Care Coordination AI) - 9.90/10

Viz.ai collaborates directly with neurologists, radiologists, and emergency physicians, delivering immediate and measurable clinical outcomes, notably rapid stroke interventions. Clinicians awarded Viz.ai top marks in Clinical Impact, Workflow Fit, Time Savings, and Transparency & Trust, emphasizing the solution's actionable and timely insights.

Clinician-Centric Design Drives True AI Success

"Healthcare AI's greatest successes don't arise from technical brilliance alone, they are rooted in deeply embedding clinicians within the design and deployment process," notes Doug Brown, Black Book's Founder. "These six standout vendors represent a new breed of AI innovation, demonstrating what's possible when frontline clinical expertise guides technology. In a healthcare environment often overwhelmed by disconnected, frustrating technology, these companies offer a compelling vision of what clinician-powered AI can truly achieve immediate usability, rapid adoption, measurable clinical outcomes, and meaningful clinician satisfaction."

About Black Book Research Black Book is the healthcare industry's leading independent research and survey organization, trusted by healthcare providers, payers, and investors. Black Book maintains a vast database comprising over 3.3 million responses from healthcare IT users, clinicians, executives, and operational users across more than 10,000 healthcare programs, software solutions, managed services, outsourcing initiatives, consulting firms, start-ups, and capital equipment suppliers globally including input from 65 countries. Black Book's rigorous research methodology provides deep, unbiased insights into healthcare technology and service performance, empowering informed strategic decision-making across the healthcare industry.

