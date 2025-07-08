Sedron Appoints David Schneider as Vice President of Development - Municipal Biosolids

Seasoned infrastructure expert to lead municipal biosolids strategy for Varcor® expansion.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Sedron, a leader in advanced water and waste upcycling solutions, today announced the appointment of David Schneider as Vice President of Development - Municipal Biosolids. With over 25 years of experience in market development and operations management for water, energy, and waste infrastructure, Schneider will drive Sedron's municipal biosolids initiatives, advancing the company's mission to transform waste processing into resource recovery for agricultural, municipal, and industrial customers.

David Schneider



In his role as Vice President of Development - Municipal Biosolids, Schneider will lead strategic growth efforts for Sedron's biosolids projects, leveraging his extensive expertise in environmental infrastructure, project finance, and stakeholder engagement. His appointment strengthens Sedron's ability to deliver innovative biosolids solutions, such as those enabled by the Varcor® system, to produce climate-smart commodities like renewable energy and clean water.

After 10 years developing and managing public-private partnerships for operation and maintenance of municipal water and wastewater infrastructure, Schneider joins Sedron from Inframark, where he served as Vice President of Development, leading business development for municipal water infrastructure operations and maintenance. In his first year, he secured several public-private partnerships, with a total contract value of $293 million, and built a near-term pipeline exceeding $250 million.

His earlier role at Anaergia saw him establish the company's California market presence, developing large-scale design-build-own-operate-maintain (DBOOM) projects, including the first in North America to process municipal solid waste for organics extraction and codigestion at wastewater treatment plants.

"I'm excited to join Sedron and contribute to its groundbreaking work in municipal biosolids and resource recovery," said Schneider. "The opportunity to implement Sedron's innovative technologies that turn biosolids into valuable resources aligns perfectly with my passion for sustainable infrastructure, and I look forward to driving impactful projects with Sedron's talented team."

"David's deep expertise in environmental infrastructure and proven success in developing complex, high-value projects make him an invaluable addition to Sedron," said Stanley Janicki, Chief Commercial Officer of Sedron. "His leadership will accelerate our municipal biosolids initiatives, helping us deliver sustainable solutions that meet the growing needs of our customers and the planet."

Schneider holds an MBA with Beta Gamma Sigma honors in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Drexel University.

About Sedron

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, Sedron designs, manufactures, installs, and operates advanced water and waste upcycling technologies. With a focus on transforming the paradigm from waste processing to resource recovery, Sedron works with agricultural, municipal, and industrial customers to process their "waste" into climate-smart commodities through environmentally and financially sustainable methods. For more information, please visit sedron.com.

SOURCE: Sedron

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sedron-appoints-david-schneider-as-vice-president-of-development-munic-1046971