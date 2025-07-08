Curative Health Insurance Company's Financial Strength Rating Affirmed by AM Best for Third Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Curative Insurance Company is proud to announce that AM Best, the global credit rating agency specializing in the insurance industry, has affirmed its A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating (FSR) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "a-" (Excellent) for the third consecutive year. This affirmation reflects Curative's continued financial stability, robust risk-adjusted capitalization, and commitment to its innovative employer-based health plan.

According to AM Best, their FSR rating is an independent opinion of an insurer's financial strength and ability to meet its ongoing insurance policy and contract obligations. An A- rating is assigned to insurance companies that have, in AM Best's opinion, an excellent ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations. ICRs are based on a company's ability to meet its ongoing financial obligations and can be issued either on a long or short-term basis. Curative's "a-" Long-Term ICR ratings mean that AM Best believes that Curative has an excellent ability, over the long term, to meet their ongoing senior financial obligations.

"We are honored to maintain our A- rating from AM Best for another year," said Tami Wilson-Ciranna, President and CFO of Curative. "This recognition underscores our commitment to building a financially sound and innovative health insurance model that prioritizes simplicity and affordability for our members. As we continue to grow and execute our vision, this affirmation strengthens confidence in our ability to deliver on our mission."

Curative's significant growth, market expansion, and strong financial footing was driven by its strategic emphasis on its employer-based health insurance plans - offering $0 copays, deductibles, and out-of-pocket costs for in-network services.* The company's investments in innovative features such as the Curative Zero Card and the PPO-Max offering have also been pivotal in supporting its unique business model.

Curative launched its first-of-its-kind health plan in 2023 and has since expanded its reach to employers across multiple states. The company remains committed to transforming health insurance by eliminating financial barriers to care while fostering member engagement through preventive health measures.

To learn more about Curative Insurance Company, its revolutionary health insurance plan, and how it can benefit employers and employees alike, visit https://curative.com .

*??Every Curative member qualifies for the $0 deductible, $0 copay for in-network care and preferred prescriptions by completing a Baseline Visit within 120 days of the plan effective date.

ABOUT AM BEST

AM Best is a global credit rating agency specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, AM Best operates in over 100 countries with regional offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ambest.com .

ABOUT CURATIVE

Curative is creating the future of health insurance with its first-of-a-kind employer-based plan, boasting an impressive AM Best rating of A-. Our mission is to transform health insurance by eliminating financial barriers to care and guiding our members at every step of their health journey. With a competitive monthly premium and zero additional costs*, Curative provides employers and their employees exceptional value, improved health, and peace of mind. Leveraging our experience from leading the national COVID-19 testing effort, Curative is now redefining health insurance through affordability, engagement, and simplicity. For more information on Curative, visit https://curative.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn.

Media Contact Name: Mackenzie Light

Email: mackenzielight@curative.com

SOURCE: Curative Health Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/curative-health-insurance-companys-financial-strength-rating-aff-1046982