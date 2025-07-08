New to The Street Announces Media Coverage of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc., Including NewsOut Video PR Integration

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / New to The Street, the award-winning national TV business show airing weekly as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg, proudly announces comprehensive coverage of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BMNR) following its groundbreaking $250 million private placement and Ethereum treasury strategy.

As part of this expanded visibility initiative, BitMine Immersion Technologies will be featured across New to The Street's multi-platform media network. Coverage includes exclusive interviews, national broadcast segments, and a dedicated NewsOut Video Press Release, which will be distributed across over 3 million YouTube subscribers, major business media platforms, and social media syndication on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

This announcement comes on the heels of BitMine's strategic pivot to become one of the world's largest publicly traded holders of Ethereum (ETH). With the appointment of Tom Lee, Founder of Fundstrat and globally respected macro strategist, as Chairman of the Board, BitMine is redefining its identity from a mining operator to a bold digital asset treasury company.

"BitMine's transformative move into ETH-backed treasury strategy aligns with the type of innovation we spotlight," said Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Our team is thrilled to cover BitMine at this pivotal moment in its corporate evolution and amplify this milestone with NewsOut's high-impact PR format."

The NewsOut segment will feature a concise visual summary of BitMine's latest developments, including its Ethereum strategy, capital raise, and leadership shift. In tandem, full-length interviews will be broadcast on Bloomberg and Fox Business, bringing BitMine's story directly to retail and institutional investors alike.

Coverage Includes:

Televised Interview Broadcasts : Bloomberg (Saturday 6:30 PM EST) & Fox Business (Monday 10:30 PM EST)

NewsOut Video Press Release : Distributed via YouTube, X, LinkedIn, and financial news wires

Social Media Amplification : 30 days of digital promotion across New to The Street's channels

Earned Media Syndication: Sent to ABC, NBC, and CBS financial affiliates nationwide

As BitMine accelerates its Ethereum acquisition strategy, investor interest continues to surge, with shares rising over 1,000% in the past week.

For more information on BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc., visit: bitminetech.io

To watch the NewsOut Video Press Release and broadcast segments, subscribe to: www.YouTube.com/@NewToTheStreetTV

About New to The Street

Where Innovation Meets Influence

New to The Street is one of the most recognized and enduring business television brands in the U.S., delivering award-winning sponsored programming on premier networks including Fox Business and Bloomberg Television. With 3+ million YouTube subscribers, 18 years of uninterrupted broadcasting, and a growing global footprint, we serve as the definitive media platform for both emerging and established public companies.

Each week, we feature long-form interviews with CEOs, visionaries, and market leaders-filmed from the floors of the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq MarketSite, and other iconic financial centers. Our content is further amplified across national television, NYC's most prominent billboards, and a 500,000+ follower investor-focused social media network across X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

We don't just offer visibility-we deliver Opportunity Awareness. Whether spotlighting biotech innovation or blockchain transformation, New to The Street provides the credibility, scale, and distribution to elevate companies-and inform investors-at the moments that matter most.

New to The Street

Trusted. Syndicated. Unrivaled.

www.NewToTheStreet.com

YouTube: @NewtotheStreetTV

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Director of Media Relations, New to The Street

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/new-to-the-street-announces-media-coverage-of-bitmine-immersion-techn-1046986