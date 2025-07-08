Texas Christian University Upgrades Track Surface With Rekortan

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Texas Christian University (TCU) upgraded its outdoor track surface at Lowden Track and Field Complex with a revolutionary Rekortan® Gel G13 System . This World Athletics-certified track from Rekortan®, a leader in track and field surface technology, will reduce stress on the environment and the athlete. TCU's NCAA Division I track and field teams, the Horned Frogs , will also benefit from improved speed, enhanced comfort, and reduced risk of injuries.

"My staff and I are excited about the new improvements to our track," said TCU Track and Field Head Coach, Khadevis Robinson. "The facilities at TCU are amazing, and this new track is a testament to the support track and field has at our university."

With the most certified tracks, including those used during the NCAA Championships, Rekortan® is trusted by coaches and athletes worldwide. Rekortan® continues to lead the industry in high-performance tracks with over 50 years of experience and the most Olympic records. Rekortan® Gel Tracks are the most advanced technology for optimized athlete performance, environmental footprint, and value. Balancing the force reduction needed for training and the speed required for competition, the Rekortan® Gel track installed at TCU will provide 58% of energy back to the athletes without being so firm that it increases the risk of injury.

"We are pleased to partner with TCU to support their men's and women's track teams," said Tim Jordan, Vice President, Rekortan® USA. "Former track and field athletes staff our company, so we're all dedicated fans of the sport and committed to improving the industry with our track innovations. This is one of the best tracks to showcase the talent of TCU's track teams. We're excited to see the new track's positive impact on the Horned Frogs."

Rekortan® is paving the way for the future of track and field with its commitment to sustainability through biobased content in its track products, which recently earned USDA Certified Biobased Product labels. The Rekortan® Gel Tracks are the world's greenest tracks. Made from 84% renewable and recycled materials, the gel layer features bio-based polyols, rather than the carbon-based oils used in traditional polyurethane tracks. The Gel Series has been engineered for longevity to provide decades of high performance at a lower environmental cost. The tracks retain over 95% of their force reduction over 10 years, with the option to re-top the track for an extended life.

Visit www.rekortan.com to learn more about Rekortan® and its high-quality track products.

About Rekortan®

With the most Olympic records, Rekortan® has delivered quality, consistency, and record-breaking speed to global events, major championships, colleges, and schools since its debut in 1969. Rekortan®'s quality is delivered through a fully integrated global supply chain, including ISO-certified manufacturing in the USA, Germany, and Australia, and installation crews around the world. Rekortan® tracks feature renewable and recycled materials and are USDA-certified. Rekortan® is available in North America through AstroTurf® Corporation and globally through Polytan® in EMEA and Asia Pacific. Rekortan® is the Official Track Sponsor for the 2025 Grand Slam Track season and has been the official track of the Penn Relays since 1988.

The AstroTurf® Corporation portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields and is the Official Synthetic Turf of Major League Baseball; Rekortan ® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold ® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn ®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing. For more information, visit rekortan.com & polytan.com .

About Texas Christian University

Founded in 1873, TCU is a world-class, values-centered private university based in Fort Worth, Texas. The university comprises nine schools and colleges offering 117 areas of undergraduate study, 62 master's level programs, and 37 areas of doctoral study. Total enrollment stands at 12,785, including 10,915 undergraduates and 1,870 graduate students. The student/faculty ratio is 13.5:1, and 88% of TCU's 735 full-time faculty members hold the highest degree in their discipline. TCU consistently ranks among the top universities and colleges in the nation, and the Horned Frog family consists of more than 100,000 living alumni. An athletics powerhouse, TCU has won five national and 15 Big 12 Conference athletics championships in the last five years, in addition to becoming the first university in Texas and the Big 12 Conference to win a College Football Playoff contest. For more information, please visit TCU's website .

