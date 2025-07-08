Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Ecksand, the French-Canadian fine jewelry Maison known for its timeless designs and sustainably crafted heirlooms, unveils Wonder Pearl - a sculptural, luminous collection that reimagines the brand's origins through a refined, modern lens.

Crafted with intention and built on the same artisanal values that defined the Maison's global breakout in 2020 with the Duel Wrap Bangle, Wonder Pearl is an ode to the beauty of nature's ocean-born gems. Creative Director Erica Bianchini imbues the collection with a sense of poetic minimalism. Each creation in this 15-piece collection showcases Ecksand's superlative craftsmanship: think fluid silhouettes and subtle movement, enhanced by a soft luminosity that catches the light from every angle.

From rings and pendant necklaces to the Maison's innovative and proprietary conch earring, lustrous Akoya pearls are cradled in recycled gold and accented by responsibly-sourced natural diamonds, evincing a collection designed to capture fleeting moments and transform them into lasting heirlooms.

Wonder Pearl is more than a design statement, it's a homecoming for the maison. Long before Ecksand was a name in sustainable luxury, the Maison's story began with a pearl. In its earliest days, a trip to Tahiti introduced Ecksand CEO Yoan Gehant to the world of pearl farming where beauty was revealed only with time, still waters and a reverence for the rhythm of nature.

That early discovery not only shaped Ecksand's founding values but also laid the groundwork for its creative language-one that found lasting resonance in the hands of Canadian Creative Director Erica Bianchini. Her instinct for sculpting raw materials into meaningful, enduring forms mirrors Gehant's reverence for life's hidden treasures.

Rooted in Canada - a land where refinement meets elemental strength - Ecksand's perspective is distinct. The country's natural clarity and edge give the Maison its signature balance of restraint and brilliance. Through a shared passion for preserving life's most meaningful treasures, Gehant and Bianchini have shaped an artisanal approach that transcends trend: generational in value, crafted with time, creative finesse, and a deep respect for what lasts.

Debuted shortly after the Maison received the Canadian National Mark - a certification granted by the Commissioner of Competition confirming that each piece is made entirely in Canada - the Wonder Pearl Collection reinforces Ecksand's purpose-led, sustainability-driven ethos, as well as its growing presence on the international stage. From Montreal to the world, the Maison continues to redefine Canadian craftsmanship by layering emotion, intentional design and a heritage of artisanal precision into every creation.

About: Founded in 2009, Ecksand is a French-Canadian fine jewellery Maison renowned for its handcrafted collections and sustainable, ethical practices. Headquartered in Montreal, the brand is led by Creative Director Erica Bianchini, whose visionary leadership guides a passionate team dedicated to creating high-end jewellery that combines responsibly sourced materials with artisanal manufacturing.

This year, Ecksand was officially awarded the Canadian National Mark - a rare hallmark granted by the Commissioner of Competition under the Precious Metals Marking Act. With only 108 National Mark certificates issued to date, this prestigious designation confirms that every Ecksand piece is made entirely in Canada, from the first gem cut to final polish, under strict standards of traceability and quality. The award affirms the Maison's long-standing commitment to transparency, ethical sourcing and exceptional Canadian craftsmanship.

As one of the leading Canadian jewellers in sustainable luxury, Ecksand prides itself on its eco-conscious ethos. Every Ecksand creation begins with Creative Director Erica Bianchini's thoughtful design vision, which is paired with precise engineering to ensure no gold is wasted and each piece delivers ultimate value. From there, noble materials such as recycled gold, sustainable precious metals, and traceable natural or lab-grown stones are ethically cultivated and individually selected.

Spending at least six hours in the hands of each skilled artisan throughout a meticulous five-step process, crafting a ring typically requires approximately 48 hours of dedicated, expert workmanship. Every piece of Ecksand jewellery is handcrafted in its fully green, vertically integrated Montreal atelier - a state-of-the-art workshop optimized for minimal environmental impact - where each jewel undergoes a final polish, inspection and refinement to meet the Maison's highest standards.

With a focus on timeless design, Ecksand offers a curated selection of bridal and fine jewellery with signature collections including The Mark, Duel, Arctic Dragon and Starlight. Featuring handcrafted engagement rings, diamond earrings, as well as one-of-a-kind gemstone pieces that honour the Maison's French artisanal heritage, Ecksand continually champions its mission of responsible luxury that lasts for generations. This long-standing commitment has since propelled Ecksand to grace red carpets from the Oscars to New York Fashion Week as the Maison's timeless artistry becomes a staple in high fashion.

Ecksand is available online and ships internationally. Ecksand is also available at its Montreal and Toronto boutiques, where consultations can be booked for a more personalized shopping experience.

