San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Smog Check Network is pleased to announce the statewide launch of its online platform. Available at www.smogcheck.net, the digital platform enables California smog check stations to offer their services online, accept online payments, manage appointments, and maintain digital paperwork. This milestone marks a major step in modernizing California's vehicle emissions testing process.

By allowing drivers to compare certified smog check stations, view prices upfront and book and pay online, Smog Check Network eliminates the guesswork and annoyance historically associated with smog testing, making the entire process seamless, efficient, and transparent.

"For decades, getting a smog check in California has meant calling around to compare prices, driving from one location to another, and dealing with long wait times and uncertain costs," said Kayvan Najafzadeh, CEO and co-founder of Smog Check Network. "We created this platform to bring the smog check industry into the digital age, making the process easier for consumers while giving shops the tools they need to thrive in a competitive online-first environment."

Independent smog check stations across California can now claim their profiles, showcase services, receive direct online bookings, manage scheduling, and process digital check-ins through their Smog Check Network listings. The system reduces administrative overhead while improving shop efficiency, customer preparedness, and service throughput.

The online platform also includes digital paperwork and recordkeeping functionality - a first for many participating shops - ensuring stations stay organized and compliant with state regulations.

Smog Check Network's new tools help shops keep pace with growing demand while enhancing the testing experience for everyone involved.

Businesses that manage fleets, such as dealerships and rideshare operators, can also take advantage of Smog Check Network's enterprise features, including bulk scheduling, centralized invoicing, and real-time vehicle tracking.

Looking ahead, the company is already developing mobile-first check-in tools, SMS reminders, real-time wait tracking, and expanded ride share and car rental inspections as well as integrations with municipal and corporate fleets. Smog Check Network remains committed to simplifying vehicle care and emissions compliance for all Californians.

About Smog Check Network

Smog Check Network is an online platform designed to make vehicle emissions testing in California easier and more transparent for both consumers and businesses. By enabling drivers to view pricing, compare certified smog check stations, book appointments, and pay online, the platform brings much-needed modernization to the smog check process. For smog check shops, Smog Check Network provides marketing visibility, digital tools, and a new stream of high-quality customers.

To schedule your smog check or to learn more, visit www.smogcheck.net.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257483

SOURCE: Smog Check Network