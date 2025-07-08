PRAY.COM Ushers in New Era of AI-Powered Faith Media with the Launch of The Chosen People Season 2

Weekly AI-generated audio and video episodes launch on October 7 across Spotify, Apple, YouTube, and PRAY.COM platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / PRAY.COM, the world's #1 app for daily prayer and faith-based audio content, today announced the premiere of Season 2 of The Chosen People, an ambitious multimedia podcast experience created using cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Launching October 7, 2025, the series delivers weekly long-form episodes featuring immersive storytelling through AI-generated video-streaming free across Spotify (SPOT), Apple Podcasts (AAPL), YouTube (GOOGL), and the AI Bible channel.

The announcement comes as PRAY.COM doubles down on its commitment to revolutionizing spiritual storytelling through AI, cementing its role as the global leader in scalable, creative faith content.

"This is how people will experience Scripture in the future-deep, personal, multi-format, and powered by AI," said PRAY.COM co-founder Matthew Potter. "Our talented and dedicated team works hard to create this uplifting and inspiring content at a scale that is unmatched in the faith media space, and we are grateful and humbled to be used by God to help people make faith and prayer a priority in their daily lives."

A First-of-Its-Kind Faith Podcast Experience

Built using the best AI tools available today, PRAY.COM's content team adapts weekly to evolving AI platforms-blending human storytelling with the latest in speech synthesis, visual generation, and content automation. The result is a premium, multi-format devotional experience, produced faster and more affordably than ever before.

Season 2 of The Chosen People builds on the extraordinary success of Season 1, which surpassed 4 million downloads and ranked in the top 1% of all podcasts. Produced by Pray.com, Season 1 captivated audiences with its cinematic audio, immersive sound design, and remarkable storytelling, which featured powerful voices like Yael Eckstein and Bishop Paul Lanier from the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), who helped illuminate the deep connection between Christians and the Jewish people.

Their contributions were instrumental in shaping the tone and impact of the first season. Season 2 continues that legacy, introducing a fresh perspective, new voices, and epic stories that carry forward the same heart and mission.



Season 2 Highlights:

Long-form audio podcast episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart App and more

Full-length video episodes on PRAY.COM and the AI Bible YouTube channel

Companion devotionals at www.TheChosenPeople.com

PRAY.COM by the Numbers

With unmatched reach and cross-platform engagement, PRAY.COM continues to set the pace for digital ministry and global faith media. "People were praying 10,000 years ago and they'll be praying 10,000 years from now. We're humbled and honored to continue to build PRAY.COM as the #1 brand in faith," said Pray.com Founder and CEO Steve Gatena.

4M+ Downloads for The Chosen People Season 1

3 billion listening minutes of content

2.5 Billion+ Annual Brand Impressions

220M+ Total Podcast Downloads

150M+ Monthly Social Impressions

AI Music Milestone: 150K+ Streams and Counting

In addition to its podcast dominance, PRAY.COM recently launched its first AI-powered music album, which has already crossed 150,000 streams on Spotify - a significant achievement in the niche category of AI + faith.

"We're redefining how people experience Scripture through music and media by utilizing AI to enhance our creativity," said Max Bard, VP of Content. "We proudly stand as the number one brand for Biblical content, leveraging AI to glorify God and inspire millions around the world."

Premium Monetization Through iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT)

PRAY.COM maintains a longstanding advertising partnership with iHeartMedia, ensuring premium monetization and top-tier distribution of its content. The company's AI-enabled production paired with strategic ad infrastructure delivers free, scalable, and sustainable faith media for audiences worldwide.



About PRAY.COM

PRAY.COM is the #1 brand for faith-based media and technology, dedicated to helping people make prayer a priority in their daily lives. PRAY.COM reaches millions worldwide and is available on the Apple App Store (AAPL), Google Play (GOOGL), Spotify (SPOT), iHeartRadio (IHRT), and Amazon Music (AMZN).

Media Contact:

Melany Ethridge

melany@alarryross.com

214-912-8934

www.pray.com

SOURCE: PRAY.COM

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pray.com-ushers-in-new-era-of-ai-powered-faith-media-with-the-lau-1047023