Today at the RAISE Summit in Paris, France, Cerebras Systems announced that Cerebras Inference Cloud is now available in AWS Marketplace bringing Cerebras' ultra-fast AI inference to enterprise customers, and enabling the next era of high performance, interactive, and intelligent agentic AI applications.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers will now have access to Cerebras Inference Cloud directly within AWS Marketplace. This provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Cerebras Inference Cloud within their AWS Marketplace account. Customers can pair Cerebras inference with cutting-edge frameworks and developer tools, delivering agentic applications that are faster to build, easier to deploy, and dramatically more responsive.

"We're excited to bring the power of Cerebras inference to millions of builders and enterprises in AWS Marketplace," said Alan Chhabra, EVP of Worldwide Partnerships, Cerebras. "From financial services to LLM-powered developer tools, this expansion makes it possible to build the fastest, most efficient AI applications ever deployed."

"With Cerebras on AWS Marketplace, the world's fastest AI computing system is now available with the push-button simplicity of the AWS cloud," said Babak Pahlavan, Founder CEO, NinjaTech AI. "AWS is a long-time and preferred cloud partner for NinjaTech AI and having Cerebras available on AWS Marketplace makes it even more seamless for us and others to build amazingly fast AI Agents."

"We are thrilled to welcome Cerebras to AWS Marketplace," said Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships, AWS. "Now customers can easily procure Cerebras's ultra-fast inference through their AWS accounts and workflows, enabling them to tackle problems that were previously out of reach. We're excited to see how our customers leverage this technology to build the next generation of AI."

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to accelerate generative AI by building from the ground up a new class of AI supercomputer. Our flagship product, the CS-3 system, is powered by the world's largest and fastest commercially available AI processor, our Wafer-Scale Engine-3. CS-3s are quickly and easily clustered together to make the largest AI supercomputers in the world, and make placing models on the supercomputers dead simple by avoiding the complexity of distributed computing. Cerebras Inference delivers breakthrough inference speeds, empowering customers to create cutting-edge AI applications. Leading corporations, research institutions, and governments use Cerebras solutions for the development of pathbreaking proprietary models, and to train open-source models with millions of downloads. Cerebras solutions are available through the Cerebras Cloud and on-premises. For further information, visit cerebras.ai or follow us on LinkedIn, X and/or Threads.

