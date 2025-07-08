Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC: Caron's Florida Addiction Treatment Facility Must Face Jury for Wrongful Death of Philly Teen

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / A Florida state court ruled that a lawsuit against Caron Treatment Centers' Florida facility must proceed to a jury trial for the wrongful death of Nathan Mann, an eighteen-year-old Philadelphia teen who died after leaving Caron's facility in September 2020. The court denied Caron's motion for summary judgment, finding sufficient evidence that the facility may have breached its duty of care to Nathan, resulting in his death.

"I'm relieved that our claims will be heard by a jury," said Denise Mann, Nathan's mother. "Caron repeatedly encouraged us to trust them because they are the 'experts.' We trusted them with our son and, three months later, he was gone. He had such a promising future ahead of him."

High school valedictorian and aspiring professional cellist, Nathan had been accepted to Temple University's Boyer College of Music on a full-ride scholarship for the 2020 fall semester. While he had a well-documented history of mental health conditions, including ADHD, OCD, anxiety, and depression, Nathan was a high-functioning teen, exceptional student, and accomplished musician.

Concerned about Nathan's misuse of cough syrup and alcohol, in May 2020, his parents enrolled him in Caron of Pennsylvania's 30-day detox and treatment program. After successfully completing the program, Caron's treatment team recommended that his parents send him to Caron Renaissance in Palm Beach County for further treatment. They reluctantly agreed, and Nathan was admitted to that facility on June 15, 2020.

Nathan spent three months in Caron's day/night community housing program. On September 12, 2020, he left the facility without his cellphone or any money. Two days later, on the morning of September 14, Nathan was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Broward County. He died almost immediately of blunt force trauma. His body was not identified until September 25 - 13 days after he went missing.

"We appreciate the court's thoughtful review of the case and its finding that Caron owed Nathan a duty of care," said Leslie Kroeger, a partner at Cohen Milstein, who is representing Nathan's family. "We look forward to presenting the evidence to a jury and demonstrating that instead of helping Nathan get better in order to navigate the next step of a promising life, Caron caused him harm."

In denying Caron's motion for summary judgment, the court outlined plaintiffs' allegations that Caron deviated from multiple standards of care and negligently treated Nathan by, among other things, misdiagnosing him, failing to prescribe and treat his known disorders, alienating and confining him, and, on the afternoon he left the facility and did not return, failing to take proper steps to notify law enforcement. Nathan's parents further allege that when they contacted Delray Beach Police on their own, Caron refused to cooperate.

The case, Estate of Nathan Mann v. Caron of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Caron Renaissance, Case No. 2023-CA-009963, is pending in Palm Beach County Circuit Court (15th Circ.). The court's ruling sets the stage for plaintiffs' claims to proceed to trial, where a jury will determine whether Caron's treatment of Nathan contributed to his death.

