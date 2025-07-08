Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of CDN$0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of up to CDN$1,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions to purchasers resident in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://restartlife.co. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company may pay a finders fees in cash equal to 8.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering. The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering towards clinical studies and general working capital. The Offering may close in tranches. The Offering is expected to close on or before August 21, 2025 (the "Closing Date"). The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life., please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Science's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

