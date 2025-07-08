Ivy Energy Unveils New Branding

New branding reinforces Ivy Energy's mission and vision to empower property owners and tenants to benefit from onsite solar energy.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Ivy Energy, the leader in onsite solar energy billing software, today announced the launch of its new brand, marking a significant step in its evolution as a company. This transformative rebrand, led by Ivy's award-winning designer Michael Cherkashin, reflects Ivy Energy's commitment to modernizing how multi-unit properties generate and share the benefits of solar energy while creating a more unified and compelling brand experience for customers, tenants, and partners.

A Brand That Embodies Ivy Energy's Vision

The new brand identity was developed to visually and verbally represent Ivy Energy's mission: to transform how communities generate, use, and think about clean energy by providing consumers and producers with digital tools and data-driven clarity. The company's vision, that all communities benefit from local onsite energy, is the foundation for its technology and business model.

Ivy Energy's updated branding reflects its three core pillars:

Transformation : Turning energy into a financial asset for property owners and tenants.

Partnership : Aligning owners and tenants through mutual benefits.

Resiliency: Enhancing sustainability by decarbonizing real estate and reducing grid reliance.

"We've grown beyond an idea and into a market trailblazer, and our brand now reflects that progress and vision," said Dover Janis, CEO of Ivy Energy. "This updated branding isn't just about a new look, it's about having a visual identity that matches our commitment to building and delivering solutions that bring all buildings into the new distributed energy economy. We believe this distributed energy transformation will benefit building owners and tenants alike for decades to come, and we are excited to have a brand that aligns with this future.

A Design Rooted in Innovation, Precision, and Clarity

Ivy's new visual identity is crafted to maximize clarity while evoking precision, connection, and transformation. Anchored by the dynamic aesthetic of the updated logo, it reflects the brand's dedication to progress, adaptability, and the reshaping of energy use.The logo's geometry, inspired by solar panels and proportioned according to the Fibonacci sequence, reinforces Ivy's commitment to accuracy. This design strikes a balance between modern and timeless aesthetics. A 24° slope in the lettering introduces a bold, forward-leaning energy, highlighting Ivy's progressive approach to innovation and clean energy transformation. The new color palette, inspired by the Pacific Ocean and other breathtaking natural wonders, embodies the company's commitment to sustainability.

"The new identity was designed from the ground up, beginning with a deep understanding of our values and aspirations, which we then translated into a visual form," said Michael Cherkashin, the designer leading the rebrand. "The strategy behind our design decisions not only reinforces our position as a technology leader in clean energy but also lays the foundation for our digital products, ensuring they better serve our clients and end users. We are not just another solar company; we are pioneering a new era of energy enablement, and we take this responsibility seriously. We wanted our brand to represent our actual commitments as a company, thus anchoring our design to core pillars we can use as we continue charting this course. As part of the transition, Ivy Energy will fully implement its new brand identity across all customer-facing platforms, marketing materials, and product experiences. For more information about Ivy Energy's new brand and vision, visit Ivy's new website .

About Ivy Energy

Ivy Energy is trailblazing the energy transformation for multi-unit real estate with its comprehensive suite of patented onsite solar energy transaction products and technology-enabled services. Focusing on property owner revenue, regulatory compliance, and a data-centric approach, Ivy's platform simplifies solar energy and EV charging billing while delivering an outstanding tenant experience.

