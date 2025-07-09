Menhaden Fisheries Coalition: Independent Study Confirms Gulf Menhaden Fishery Has Minimal Impact on Red Drum

Comprehensive Louisiana-funded study finds menhaden harvesters account for just 3.4% of red drum removals, with 96.6% from recreational sector

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / New independent data confirms that the Gulf menhaden fishery accounts for just 3.4% of all red drum removals in Louisiana waters, while recreational fishing is responsible for 96.6% by number of fish.

That fact - backed by the most comprehensive bycatch study in the fishery's history - directly rebuts claims that commercial menhaden fishing is a major driver of red drum mortality. Released today, the study reaffirms what decades of science have consistently shown: Louisiana's Gulf menhaden fishery is sustainable, selective, and not a threat to red drum populations.

The study was welcomed by the Menhaden Fisheries Coalition and Louisiana's Gulf menhaden industry as a landmark moment in science-driven fisheries management - and a model of how transparency, innovation, and collaboration can deliver measurable conservation gains.

Setting the Record Straight on Red Drum

Some advocacy groups have cited the study's red drum numbers out of context to stir public concern. But the full data tell a different story:

Recreational anglers are responsible for 96.6% of red drum removals in Louisiana - a number that far eclipses the 3.4% attributed to the menhaden industry.

Importantly, the State of Louisiana restricts bycatch to no more than 5% by weight for non-target species, and the study confirmed that the fishery remains comfortably under that threshold at just 3.4% - reinforcing both regulatory compliance and biological selectivity.

In 2024, an estimated 26,847 red drum were released alive after incidental capture, with an 84% survival rate in rollover releases.

Total red drum mortality from menhaden fishing was just 30,142 individuals statewide - a tiny fraction of overall red drum losses from all causes.

In response to the findings, the industry voluntarily upgraded gear fleetwide in 2025 to further reduce red drum mortality - action that's already producing results.

"This study should put to rest the misinformation that's too often circulated about this fishery," said Bob Vanasse, spokesperson for the Menhaden Fisheries Coalition. "This independent science reaffirms what we've always said: the Gulf menhaden fishery is guided by data, not politics or guesswork. These findings must inform any future regulatory decisions. This is a model of how transparency, swift industry action, and investment in better gear deliver real conservation gains without compromising coastal jobs or economies."

State Investment Yields Landmark Science

The study was funded through a $1 million appropriation from the Louisiana Legislature and administered by the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission (GSMFC). It was conducted by LGL Ecological Research Associates Inc. during the 2024 fishing season and represents the most detailed assessment of bycatch in the history of the Gulf menhaden fishery.

The study was awarded through a competitive public bidding process and conducted independently by LGL Ecological Research Associates, Inc., a respected firm with experience in fisheries research across the Gulf Coast and beyond. It was publicly presented at the July 2025 meeting of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.

Researchers used onboard observers and electronic monitoring to collect data from 418 purse seine sets - representing 3.2% of total fishing effort, more than 50% higher than the original sampling goal.

Key Findings from the Study

Red Drum Bycatch Is Minimal : Menhaden harvesters accounted for just 30,142 red drum mortalities in 2024 - only 3.4% of statewide removals.

High Survival Rates : Of the 44,593 red drum released, 22,805 survived. Survival was 84% for fish released via rollover, and just 2% for those released via the chute.

Post-Study Gear Upgrades : Hose-end cage design was found to significantly improve survivability. The most effective design was standardized across the entire fleet for the 2025 season.

Scientific Rigor: The study used validated techniques including Reflex Action Mortality Predictors (RAMP) and 24-hour live holding tanks to assess fish survival.

Clarifying Croaker and Seatrout Numbers

The study also recorded large numbers of small Atlantic croaker and sand seatrout (also known as white trout) in the retained catch. These species are common in coastal Louisiana and:

Are not overfished or subject to overfishing , per federal and state assessments.

They were retained primarily due to their small size , not gear inefficiency.

Are short-lived forage fish with naturally high natural mortality, meaning most would not survive to adulthood even without fishing pressure.

"Some critics are highlighting these numbers without context," Vanasse said. "But the science shows these species are abundant, biologically resilient, and well within safe harvest levels."

Post-Study Gear Upgrades in 2025 Target Further Red Drum Mortality Reduction

A key finding of the study showed that retaining red drum and similar species in the net - then releasing them after pumping - significantly reduces mortality. In response, the industry promptly adopted the most effective hose-end cage design across the entire fleet prior to the 2025 fishing season. This fleetwide standardization is already driving further reductions in the already-low red drum mortality observed during the study.

The study estimated 44,593 red drum were released via rollover or chute, with 84% surviving after rollover and only 2% surviving chute release. Factoring in an estimated 8,354 red drum from the retained bycatch, the total red drum mortality across the entire fishery in 2024 was 30,142 individuals - a small fraction of overall red drum removals coastwide.

Industry Response and Rapid Action

Leaders from Louisiana's Gulf menhaden industry welcomed the study's findings as both a validation of their conservation efforts and a call to action - quickly upgrading their gear and reinforcing their commitment to science-based, sustainable fishing.

"At Ocean Harvesters, we've always believed that good science leads to better fishing," said Ben Landry, representative of Ocean Harvesters, based in Abbeville, LA. "This study confirmed much of what we've seen firsthand - high survival rates when fish remain in the net and real gains from gear improvements. We didn't wait to act. As soon as the science came in, we upgraded our entire fleet's gear to reflect the findings. It's another step forward in our long-standing commitment to responsible, sustainable fishing."

"Westbank Fishing is proud to lead with both innovation and accountability," said Francois Kuttel, President and Principal Owner of Westbank Fishing, based in Empire, LA. "This research gives the public independent, science-backed confirmation that notwithstanding that our fishery has already been assessed as sustainable, we continue to strive to improve. Based on these findings, we invested in fleet-wide gear upgrades to reduce red drum interactions and protect other species. We'll continue working with regulators, scientists, and communities to ensure this fishery remains a model of science-driven management - for the environment, for fishermen, and for future generations."

Science-Based Regulation and Certification

The Gulf menhaden fishery is the most closely regulated fishery in Louisiana, overseen by a range of federal and state agencies, including the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission (GSMFC), the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC), and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the industry operates under rigorous science-based management. According to the GSMFC's 2024 stock assessment, Gulf menhaden stocks are healthier than at any time in the past four decades. The spawning stock biomass has more than tripled since the 1990s, while fishing mortality rates have fallen to one-third of 1990s' levels.

Vital Role in Nutrition and Global Food Security

The fishery harvests less than 2% of the total Gulf menhaden biomass-helping to maintain ecological balance while preserving a key food source for marine predators. Beyond their role in the wild, menhaden are also essential to global food systems. Rich in omega-3s, protein, and vital nutrients, they are used in aquaculture feed, pet food, and human nutritional supplements. These high-value uses underscore the fishery's importance to both nutrition security and sustainable food production worldwide.

Economic Engine for Coastal Louisiana

Those coastal jobs and economies are significant. Louisiana's Gulf menhaden industry generates more than $419 million in economic output each year, supporting over 2,000 jobs across 32 parishes and contributing $25 million in state and local tax revenue. In 2023, the industry paid roughly $60 million in employee compensation, underscoring the industry's role as a major employer and driver of rural economic resilience.

The Path Forward: Letting Science Lead

With independent science confirming the fishery's sustainability and low bycatch - and with decades of data showing strong stock health and declining fishing mortality - it's clear that future management decisions must be grounded in science, not speculation. Thousands of Louisiana coastal families, hundreds of millions in economic activity, and global food systems all depend on the continued sustainability of this fishery.

Vanasse added, "This comprehensive bycatch study doesn't just validate our industry's conservation record - it shows what happens when science drives decision-making. The Gulf menhaden fishery is living proof of the vision laid out in President Trump's Executive Order to restore American seafood competitiveness. By cutting red tape, empowering innovation, and investing in better data, we've achieved real-world results: lower bycatch, healthier stocks, and stronger coastal communities. It's a model for what modern fisheries management should look like."

