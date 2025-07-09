NTT TechnoCross Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Japan Company of the Year Recognition for Leadership in Privileged Access Management

The company is recognized for pioneering innovation and customer-centric security solutions in the PAM industry

SAN ANTONIO, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NTT TechnoCross Corporation has been awarded the 2025 Japan Company of the Year Recognition in the privileged access management (PAM) industry for its outstanding achievements in cybersecurity innovation, strategic execution, and ability to deliver measurable value to enterprise clients. This recognition highlights NTT TechnoCross's role in advancing security technology and its ability to address modern cybersecurity challenges through real-time threat intelligence and customer-first design.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. NTT TechnoCross excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align technological innovation with market needs while scaling delivery with precision and speed. "NTT TechnoCross sets itself apart with its holistic approach to PAM, integrating endpoint protection, session management, and hybrid architecture into a single platform that doesn't require a separate SIEM system. Its advanced features simplify operations and strengthen cyber resilience in a constantly evolving threat landscape," said Vivien Pua, senior industry analyst for cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on technology innovation and customer-driven development, NTT TechnoCross has showcased remarkable agility in adapting to Japan's rapidly evolving digital landscape. Its strategic investments in cloud-native architectures and flexible deployment models have allowed it to meet the rising demand for scalable and secure PAM solutions across the government, telecommunications, energy, and automotive sectors.

Innovation is central to NTT TechnoCross's approach. Its PAM solutions offer unified access control, endpoint privileged management, and agent-based access monitoring that meet the needs of both modern and legacy systems. These capabilities help businesses enforce security policies, mitigate risk, and streamline compliance-all while reducing operational complexity. "In this era of digital transformation, privileged access management (PAM) has evolved from merely being a protective mechanism to becoming a foundational element that supports proactive IT strategies. We will continue to provide PAM solutions that empower businesses to embrace their challenges," said Akio Ogawa, Product Manager at NTT TechnoCross.

NTT TechnoCross's commitment to customer experience has played a critical role in its success. By integrating client feedback into product development, offering transparent pricing, and investing in post-sales support, the company ensures its solutions remain aligned with evolving client needs. This focus on practical outcomes-supported by tailored service models and dedicated customer training-has strengthened loyalty and enabled long-term client partnerships.

Frost & Sullivan commends NTT TechnoCross for setting new standards in competitive cybersecurity strategy and execution. The company's visionary product development, integration of automation and emphasis on customer satisfaction place it at the forefront of PAM innovation.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition acknowledges forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions acknowledge companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

