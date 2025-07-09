Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2025 03:26 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dillanos Coffee Roasters Debuts New Packaging That Reflects a Bold, Modern Identity

A Fresh Look for Dillanos' Coffee Lineup, Designed to Enhance Customer Experience and Reflect the Brand's Evolution

SUMNER, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Dillanos Coffee Roasters (DCR), a pioneer in the specialty coffee industry since 1992, is proud to unveil a fresh new look for its coffee packaging - designed to reflect the company's bold, approachable spirit while delivering the same exceptional coffee customers have come to expect.

Dillanos Coffee Roasters New Packaging

Dillanos Coffee Roasters New Packaging

The updated packaging has already begun rolling out and will continue transitioning across DCR's full lineup through early fall. The redesign features a clean, modern aesthetic that replaces the brand's traditional kraft bags with a collection of black and cream-colored bags - plus a custom bag created exclusively for Dillon's Blend, the roaster's flagship coffee. The refreshed design was developed in-house under the creative direction of Design Supervisor Emily Haney, whose vision brought the new packaging to life with clarity, warmth, and modern appeal.

"This new packaging reflects who we are today - confident, quality-driven, and clear in our purpose," said Chris Heyer, co-CEO of Dillanos Coffee Roasters. "It's a refresh that celebrates our roots while looking ahead."

In addition to the visual update, the coffees are now labeled with simplified, more descriptive names - designed to help customers better understand what's in the bag at a glance, making the coffee experience even more accessible.

"This isn't just a design update - it's a refinement of how we tell our story," said co-CEO David J. Morris. "We want our customers to understand and connect with what they're drinking in a more intuitive way."

About Dillanos Coffee Roasters

Based in Sumner, Washington, Dillanos Coffee Roasters is a family-owned coffee roaster known for innovation, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to quality. With a mission to Help People, Make Friends, and Have Fun, DCR partners with cafes, drive-thrus and coffee lovers nationwide to deliver the world's smoothest coffee.

For media inquiries, contact Public Relations at pr@dillanos.com or visit www.dillanos.com.

Contact Information

Carissa Hermsmeyer
Chief of Staff
pr@dillanos.com
253-826-1807

.

SOURCE: Dillanos Coffee Roasters



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/dillanos-coffee-roasters-debuts-new-packaging-that-reflects-a-bold-moder-1047117

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
