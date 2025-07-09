Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A414LZ | ISIN: KYG2929M1087
Frankfurt
08.07.25 | 15:29
30,200 Euro
+3,42 % +1,000
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 05:30 Uhr
146 Leser
Duality Biotherapeutics: First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Novel EGFR/HER3 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate AVZO-1418/DB-1418

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Biotherapeutics' ("DualityBio", HKEX:09606) partner Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. ("Avenzo"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating AVZO-1418/DB-1418, a potential best-in-class, novel EGFR/HER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with advanced solid tumors.


On January 7th, 2025, DualityBio and Avenzo announced that they have entered into an exclusive license agreement, pursuant to which Avenzo will develop, manufacture and commercialize AVZO-1418/DB-1418, a potential best-in-class EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC, globally (excluding Greater China).

The Phase 1/2 first-in-human, open-label clinical study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary clinical activity of AVZO-1418/DB-1418 as a single agent and in combination therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.

About DualityBio

Duality Biotherapeutics (HKEX:09606) is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation ADCs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. DualityBio has successfully built several cutting-edge ADC technology platforms with global intellectual property rights. Leveraging a robust pipeline, DualityBio is conducting multiple global clinical trials across 17 countries and has enrolled over 2,000 patients for multiple clinical-stage ADC candidates.

Additionally, DualityBio has established strategic collaborations with global MNCs and leading biotech innovators. As a global ADC powerhouse, DualityBio is developing novel ADCs, including bispecific ADC candidates, novel-payload ADC candidates, and autoimmune ADC candidates. For more information, please visit www.dualitybiologics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566332/Duality_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-patient-dosed-in-phase-12-clinical-study-of-novel-egfrher3-bispecific-antibody-drug-conjugate-avzo-1418db-1418-302500893.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
