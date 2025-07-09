Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Kuwait International Bank Enhances Self-Service Banking with Diebold Nixdorf Technology

Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) offer expanded services and convenience to customers

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, announced today the successful implementation of its Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) at Kuwait International Bank (KIB). This strategic deployment is a significant step forward in how KIB serves its customers, offering a seamless blend of self-service convenience and personalized banking.

The new ITMs are now operational at select KIB branches, with plans for additional installations in the near future, including DN Series® ATMs with video capability. The implementation was managed in collaboration with Axis Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf's licensed partner in Kuwait.

Customers can now engage via video with a live teller, ensuring that complex transactions are handled seamlessly, even outside traditional banking hours. Other new services provided by the ITMs include:

Cash Withdrawal and Deposit Over Limits : The ITMs are equipped to process transactions that exceed standard limits, providing flexibility and greater access to funds.

: The ITMs are equipped to process transactions that exceed standard limits, providing flexibility and greater access to funds. Check Deposit and Encashment : Clients can easily deposit and cash checks, reducing the need for in-branch visits and accelerating processing times.

: Clients can easily deposit and cash checks, reducing the need for in-branch visits and accelerating processing times. Instant Card Printing and Activation : The ITMs feature on-the-spot card printing, allowing customers to receive and instantly activate new or replacement debit cards immediately.

: The ITMs feature on-the-spot card printing, allowing customers to receive and instantly activate new or replacement debit cards immediately. Services for Visually Impaired Customers : The ITMs offer accessibility features such as voice guidance and tactile keypads, ensuring an inclusive banking experience.

: The ITMs offer accessibility features such as voice guidance and tactile keypads, ensuring an inclusive banking experience. Civil ID Update: Customers can conveniently update their Civil ID information directly at the ITM, simplifying compliance and reducing the need for branch visits.

Nawaf Al-Khrayef, deputy general manager of Retail Banking at KIB, said: "Our new ITMs represent a significant step forward in our commitment to deepening customer relationships by delivering a banking experience that aligns with today's modern lifestyles. By leveraging Diebold Nixdorf's innovative technology, we are offering advanced self-service options that are more convenient and efficient. This advancement reflects our continued efforts to elevate customer service standards in the country and reinforces our core promise to be a true 'Bank for Life'."

Abeer Abu Sultan, director at Axis Solutions, said: "We are proud to support KIB's vision for innovation in self-service banking. Through a forward-thinking approach, KIB has positioned its self-service channel as a key competitive advantage in Kuwait's banking sector, redefining customer journeys and fueling investment in digital infrastructure. By deploying Diebold Nixdorf's advanced solutions, KIB is enhancing the customer experience and supporting the ongoing advancement of banking services in the local industry."

Habib Hanna, managing director, Middle East, at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are excited to partner with Kuwait International Bank to provide their customers with a modern and convenient banking experience, all in one convenient location. Diebold Nixdorf's ITMs are easy to service and offer a suite of advanced capabilities that empower KIB to meet the evolving needs of their customers."

About Kuwait International Bank

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari'ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: "Bank for Life".

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.

About Axis Solutions

Axis Solutions is a premier provider of advanced banking technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing the financial services industry through innovation and expertise. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge products and services, Axis Solutions partners with leading institutions to drive digital transformation and improve customer experiences.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

