

3Gs: From the left: Mr. Frederic Parisot, CEO of GIFAS, Mr. Nicolas Chamussy, Chairman of GICAT , Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of Gaztransport & Technigaz, Vice President of GICAN, Dato' Nonee Ashirin Binti Dato' MOhd Radzi, President of CDI (M) and Executive Chairman, GTA.



Witness: From the left Captain Zainol bin Ahmad RMN, Lieutenant General Gael Diaz de Tuesta, YAB Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Dato' Muhammad Ammir bin Haron, En Mohd Nizam bin Mohd Khir.





PARIS, FRANCE, July 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Coalition of Defence Industry, Malaysia - CDI (M) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three prominent French defence industry associations, The French Association of Maritime Industries (GICAN), The French Land and Air-Land Defence and Security Industries Group (GICAT) and The French Aeronautics and Space Industries Group (GIFAS), which marks a new chapter in the strategic bilateral defence cooperation between both countries.The signing of this landmark MOU between the four parties in Paris today took place in the presence of the Malaysia's Minister of Defence, Yang Berhormat Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin who accompanied the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Yang Amat Berhormat Dato' Seri Anwar Bin Ibrahim on an official visit to France.A Unified Vision for Innovation and SecurityThe MoU outlines a shared vision between Malaysia and France to bolster industrial cooperation across strategic and critical domains, including aerospace, maritime, land, systems, and technologies. It also reflects a commitment to drive innovation and expand joint research and development efforts. This collaboration aims to facilitate:Regular information exchanges, dialogues and joint seminars;Formation of a bilateral club for participating companies from both countries;Capacity building and joint technology projects;Enhanced cooperation between training institutions and industry players;Exploration of regional and international markets; andHigh-level engagements with respective government and delegations.Mutual Commitments to GrowthYang Berbahagia Dato' Nonee Ashirin binti Dato' Mohd Radzi, President of CDI (M) and Executive Chairman, Global Turbine Asia stated: "This agreement is a strategic milestone for Malaysia's defence sector. It reflects our ambition to grow global partnerships. By working closely with our French counterparts, we are not only enhancing our industrial capabilities, but also opening new pathways for innovation, upskilling, and global market access."Representing the French delegation, Mr Philippe Berterottiere, Chairman and CEO of Gaztransport & Technigaz / President of GICAN, commented: "Malaysia is an increasingly important player in the global defence landscape. Through this MoU, we aim to build durable industrial relationships that go beyond technology, partnerships rooted in trust, innovation, and shared prosperity."Nicolas Chamussy, Chairman of GICAT, added: "This collaboration provides a unique platform to align our expertise with Malaysia's strategic goals. We are particularly excited to pursue and intensify joint opportunities in land and air-land defence systems."Mr. Frederic Parisot, CEO of GIFAS, said: "Aerospace collaboration is critical in today's security environment. We believe this MoU lays the foundation for impactful cooperation in research, training, and future-ready capabilities between France and Malaysia."Lieutenant-General Gael Diaz de Tuesta, French National Armaments Director, observed: "Various models of industrial partnership can be considered, leveraging the best skills of each party: projects with a French prime contractor and Malaysian suppliers, or alternatively, projects with a Malaysian prime contractor and French OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), as is currently implemented in the LCS program."Long-Term Strategic ImpactThis strategic engagement underscores Malaysia's long-term commitment to cultivating a self-reliant, innovative, and globally competitive defence industry, in alignment with national development priorities and regional security objectives. France has also long been a strong partner for the Malaysian defence sector. This industrial collaboration between the associations marks the start of the journey together for the industries as Malaysia and France continue to deepen bilateral ties.By fostering collaboration through knowledge-sharing and technology transfer, this partnership aims to demonstrate Malaysia's growing industrial capabilities and position local companies as credible and capable partners on the international stage. Furthermore, the anticipated investment and cooperation under this MoU are expected to contribute meaningfully to Malaysia's economic growth, technological advancement, and the overall strengthening of its defence ecosystem.ABOUT COALITON OF DEFENCE, MALAYSIA - CDIM (M)The Coalition of Defence Industry, Malaysia - CDI (M) is a unified body that represents the collective interests of Malaysia's defence sector. CDI (M) is committed to fostering a collaborative environment where industry players can work together to drive growth, innovation, and unity in Malaysia's defence sector. With a mission to advocate for policies and regulations that benefit the defence industry, CDI (M) also provides a vital platform for networking and collaboration among its members. The coalition is dedicated to supporting the growth and professional development of its members by offering training, conducting industry research, and promoting ethical standards and best practices. Through these efforts, CDI (M) aims to build a thriving and self-reliant defence industry in Malaysia, capable of meeting the nation's defence needs and positioning itself as a leader in the regional and global defence landscape. Source: The Coalition of Defence Industry, Malaysia - CDI (M)
Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.