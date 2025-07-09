London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Imagen Network, the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has announced its integration of the open-source Llama 4 model to enhance multimodal intelligence across its ecosystem. This upgrade enables dynamic personalization across text, image, and context layers-creating a seamless, real-time experience for decentralized creators and communities.

Powering smarter, personalized social tools with next-gen multimodal AI.

Developed as the latest breakthrough in open multimodal AI, Llama 4 brings expanded reasoning, tone detection, and cross-format adaptability to Imagen's content engine. Users will benefit from smarter feed curation, responsive content suggestions, and AI interactions that align with mood, community context, and personal usage history-all without compromising sovereignty.

Imagen's integration of Llama 4 further empowers its modular social node architecture, enabling creators to offer curated, AI-personalized experiences for followers through dynamic profiles and interactive spaces. The model's multilingual and multimodal capabilities ensure accessibility across global communities and decentralized networks.

This move highlights Imagen Network's commitment to user-owned data, real-time interaction, and intelligent tooling that adapts without manipulation. With Llama 4 integration underway, Imagen strengthens its position as a leader in AI-powered Web3 social infrastructure.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

