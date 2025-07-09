Regent Hong Kong Named the #1 City Hotel in Asia, #1 City Hotel in Hong Kong and #14 Globally at Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2025

High-resolution images: Regent Hong Kong Digital Access

HONG KONG, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned as a majestic haven of discreet luxury on Victoria Harbour, Regent Hong Kong is honoured to be voted the #1 City Hotel in Asia - topping the list in the 2025 edition of the prestigious Travel + Leisure World Best Awards readers' survey. The hotel has also been named the #1 City Hotel in Hong Kong for the second consecutive year. In addition to winning these impressive accolades, it placed #14 among the 100 Hotels voted best in the world.

"I am honoured to accept this coveted recognition on behalf of our extraordinary team who are the heart and soul of Regent Hong Kong's achievement as the 'World's Best" in Travel + Leisure's annual readers' survey. It is a privilege for Regent Hong Kong to be the leader of excellence and innovation in luxury hospitality in Asia and our city," says Michel Chertouh, Managing Director, Regent Hong Kong.

"Following our hotel's stunning transformation and return to Victoria Harbour in the past two years, we are delighted to create such lasting impressions for our guests and the discerning global travel community. In addition to our spectacular location on the edge of Victoria Harbour with cinematic views of the city skyline, what sets up apart is the carefully crafted ambience of discreet luxury, melding thoughtful design, artistry and sophistication with gracious, highly intuitive service. This is punctuated by curated moments and exquisite dining experiences that create unforgettable memories for our guests."

This prestigious recognition comes hot on the heels of other recent global and regional accolades. Most recently, Regent Hong Kong was named the #1 Hotel in Hong Kong for the second consecutive year at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025. Earlier this year Regent Hong Kong was named one of the 500 Best Hotels in the World by Travel + Leisure and amongst the Travel + Leisure China 2024 Reader-Selected Hotels.

Amidst cinematic harbourviews and a serene aesthetic, discover refined hospitality and timeless allure at the award-winning Regent Hong Kong, a reimagined landmark on Victoria Harbour. The majestic Kowloon harbourfront retreat, with 497 rooms and suites?designed as Personal Havens, is also a celebrated Dining Destination and event and wedding venue.

