XRP Healthcare Appoints Capital Markets Executive Anna Skowron as Chief Financial Officer Ahead of Proposed TSXV Listing

DUBAI, UAE, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc., a global healthcare and AI company driving mergers and acquisitions across Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Skowron, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

This key leadership addition comes as the company advances toward a proposed listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada.

XRP Healthcare operates on an international scale, with a strategic focus on Sub-Saharan Africa. The company has acquired a chain of pharmacies in Uganda, where it is actively integrating healthcare infrastructure with its proprietary XRPH AI App - a multilingual, AI-powered digital health assistant currently being used by communities across the continent.

The combination of ground-level healthcare operations and scalable technology positions XRP Healthcare as a transformative force in emerging market healthcare delivery.

Ms. Skowron brings over 14 years of experience in financial leadership, having served in senior roles including CFO and Chief Accounting Officer for both public and private multinational companies. Her expertise spans corporate finance, capital markets, regulatory compliance, and M&A execution across multiple sectors.

Since 2015, she has served as Principal of Skowron Accounting Professional Corporation, a firm providing advisory services in financial reporting, compliance, corporate governance, and business strategy. Ms. Skowron holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Finance with specializations in Accounting and Economics from the University of Toronto, and is a licensed Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.

Anna Skowron stated:

"I'm proud to join XRP Healthcare and contribute to the strong leadership team driving the company forward. I have great confidence in XRP Healthcare's vision and potential, and I'm excited to support its proposed TSXV listing and continued growth. As CFO, I'm committed to strengthening the company's financial oversight, governance, and accountability as we build for the future."

Kain Roomes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc., commented:

"Anna's appointment marks a key milestone in our evolution as we prepare to enter the public markets. Her depth of capital markets knowledge, public company governance experience, and strategic perspective align perfectly with our global ambitions. As we continue acquiring and modernizing healthcare infrastructure across Africa and scaling our XRPH AI technology, Anna's financial leadership will be instrumental in ensuring disciplined growth and transparency."

Laban Roomes, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, added:

"Welcoming Anna into our leadership team brings a sense of assurance and strategic clarity as we navigate this pivotal moment in our journey. Her extensive financial acumen and regulatory insight will be a vital asset not only for our TSXV ambitions but for the long-term integrity and strength of XRP Healthcare. Her appointment reflects our commitment to excellence, accountability, and building a healthcare platform that is both globally relevant and locally impactful."

With an expanding footprint, a fast-growing AI healthcare platform, and a robust M&A pipeline, XRP Healthcare remains focused on disrupting traditional healthcare systems and bringing accessible, efficient solutions to underserved regions. The appointment of Ms. Skowron signals the company's commitment to excellence, governance, and long-term value creation as it transitions into its next phase of growth.

For more information, visit: www.xrphealthcare.ai

