Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) ("Arrow" or the "Company"), the high-growth operator with a portfolio of assets across key Colombian hydrocarbon basins, announces the resignation, effective immediately, of Anthony Zaidi from the Board of Directors of Arrow, to pursue other opportunities.

Anthony had been a Director of Arrow since December, 2020 and has been essential to the growth and success that the Company has experienced since that time. Arrow wishes Mr. Zaidi the best in his future endeavors.

Marshall Abbott, CEO of Arrow Exploration Corp., commented:

"Mr. Zaidi has been a valued member of the Arrow team, and we wish him every success in his future pursuits. We would like to thank Anthony for all his professionalism and the strong relationships that he built with Arrow employees. Anthony has made great efforts to transform Arrow from a start-up organization into an established international explorer, developer and producer and we will always be grateful for his contributions."

About Arrow Exploration Corp.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are underexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".

