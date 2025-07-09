A residential building's vibrant, art-drenched solar façade brought renewable energy to new heights, setting a Guinness Book of World Record for the largest solar panel mural. From pv magazine USA At its façade, the mosaic embellishing the SunRise Building, a residential complex in Alberta, Canada, may seem to serve as decor. However, blended within the mosaic and vibrant artistry are building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), which set a Guinness World Record for the largest solar panel mural. The solar installation is an extension of the building's 85-foot-tall mural, a tribute to First Nations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...