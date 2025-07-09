Anzeige
09.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
Acquirz Limited: Email Marketing Agency Expands with Marketscan Acquisition

CHELTENHAM, England, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketscan Limited, a long-established UK provider of B2B marketing data, has been snapped up by Marketscan Data Solutions Ltd, a connected company to award-winning email marketing agency, Acquirz Limited, to accelerate Acquirz's growth in the UK B2B data market.

L-R: Russ Wilmot, Co-founder and Director of Acquirz; Chris Skinner, Co-founder and Director of Acquirz.

The acquisition combines two complementary businesses with a shared mission: to deliver high-performance, insight-led data solutions that help businesses reach and convert their ideal customers.

Chris Skinner, Co-founder and Director of Acquirz, said: "We're ecstatic to welcome Marketscan into Acquirz. By combining their strong reputation with our expertise, this partnership is a game-changer for us - it supercharges our market presence, boosting our ability to deliver even more powerful, scalable results for our customers

"We're excited about this new chapter and the opportunities it brings."

Russell Wilmot, Co-founder and Director of Acquirz added: "What I'm most pleased about is that we can continue to deliver our award-winning data solutions and services, now backed by additional resources, talent and technology. It's the kind of personalised support our clients have come to expect, bolstered by an even broader team of data experts - all committed to helping businesses grow. It's about providing smarter tools alongside people who truly understand their customers' needs."

The acquisition expands Acquirz's range of data and marketing services, offering access to one of the market's most extensive and accurate sets of B2B contact lists. The combined company will offer managed B2B email campaigns, data cleansing and enrichment, audience targeting, campaign planning, and a self-service data delivery platform.

Clients will continue to work with their existing account teams, with no disruption to service.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726912/Russ_Wilmot_Chris_Skinner.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/email-marketing-agency-expands-with-marketscan-acquisition-302500448.html

