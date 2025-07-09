THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP: The Blockchain Group engaged in the final stages of the listing process on the US OTCID market

The Blockchain Group announces that it is engaged in the final stages of the listing process on the US OTCID market

Puteaux, July 9, 2025: The Blockchain Group (ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALTBG) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, announces that it is engaged in the final stages of its listing application on the OTCID market. This initiative is part of the Company's strategy to expand its global presence, facilitate investor access, and accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per share on a fully diluted basis over time.

The operation will not involve any issuance of new shares or any fundraising. As part of this listing, market makers would acquire existing shares of the Company on Euronext and make them available for trading in the United States via a dedicated ticker, denominated in US dollars, and through a settlement and delivery mechanism aligned with local market standards.

Key information on US OTCID Market

OTCID is the strategic entry point for international companies wanting to have a transparent framework to engage with U.S. investors through consistent and ongoing reporting.

Companies that trade on the OTCID market are required to meet specific disclosure benchmarks including timely annual financial management certifications and current profile information. These foundational requirements ensure that United States based investors, brokers, regulators and data providers can rely on timely and accurate information from issuers of securities.

The Blockchain Group has applied for listing on OTCID, currently enabling the trading of over 1,200 securities, because of its compatibility with Euronext Growth financial standards under which the Company is reporting, as well as of the presence of major French and European publicly listed companies (Air France KLM, Nestlé, Intesa Sanpaolo, etc.).

Listing Terms and Expected Timeline

The OTCID listing process, expected to take approximately 2 to 4 weeks, is governed by a rigorous framework combining the regulatory requirements applicable to listed companies and the internal standards of the OTCID market in terms of transparency, financial reporting, and governance.

The listing on OTCID represents a natural extension of the Company's primary listing on Euronext Growth Paris, where the Company will continue to fulfill all its regulatory and disclosure obligations.

Pursuing the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company Strategy

"Our listing on the US OTCID market reflects the Company's commitment to expand its global presence and accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per share on a fully diluted basis over time, through enhanced liquidity and accessibility for our international investors" said Alexandre Laizet, Deputy CEO and Director of Bitcoin Strategy.

Risk factors

The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2024 annual financial report, available for free on the Company's website (www.theblockchain-group.com/investor/news-financial-information/). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.

About The Blockchain Group (ALTBG)

The Blockchain Group is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed

on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence,

AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development. EURONEXT Growth Paris

Ticker: ALTBG

ISIN: FR0011053636

Reuters: ALTBG.PA

Contact:

communication@theblockchain-group.com

Contacts - Actus Finance & Communication Investors

Mathieu Calleux

tbg@actus.fr Media

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

acdudicourt@actus.fr - +33 6 24 03 26 52

Céline Bruggeman

cbruggeman@actus.fr - +33 6 87 52 71 99 The Blockchain Group press releases are available on:

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities in any jurisdiction. It may not be regarded as an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or certification under the local regulations.

