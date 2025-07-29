CAPITAL B: Capital B announces an evolution of its ticker symbol in France from ALTBG to ALCPB, and in the US from BCHXF to CPTLF

Capital B announces an evolution of its ticker symbol in France from ALTBG to ALCPB, and in the US from BCHXF to CPTLF

Puteaux, July 29, 2025: Capital B (The Blockchain Group, ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALTBG) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, announces a change of its ticker symbol in France from ALTBG to ALCPB on Euronext Growth Paris, subject to Euronext's approval and modification within a few days, and a change of its ticker symbol in the United States from BCHXF to CPTLF on the U.S. OTCID market, currently in the final stages of the full listing process - as announced by the Company on July 9, 2025, with an additional administrative period estimated at approximately 6 weeks for the completion of regulatory procedures.

Risk factors

The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2024 annual financial report, available for free on the Company's website (https://www.cptlb.com). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.

About Capital B (ALTBG)

Capital B is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed

on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence,

AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development. EURONEXT Growth Paris

Ticker: ALTBG

ISIN: FR0011053636

Reuters: ALTBG.PA

Bloomberg: ALTBG.FP



