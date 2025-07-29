CAPITAL B: Capital B announces an evolution of its ticker symbol in France from ALTBG to ALCPB, and in the US from BCHXF to CPTLF

Anzeige
WKN: A1JG36 | ISIN: FR0011053636 | Ticker-Symbol: BC7
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 09:27
2,820 Euro
+0,71 % +0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8102,83509:29
2,7652,81509:29
Actusnews Wire
29.07.2025 08:23 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital B announces an evolution of its ticker symbol in France from ALTBG to ALCPB, and in the US from BCHXF to CPTLF

  • Change of ticker symbol in France from ALTBG to ALCPB on Euronext Growth Paris, subject to Euronext's approval and modification within a few days
  • Change of ticker symbol in the United States from BCHXF to CPTLF on the US OTCID market, currently in the final stages of the full listing process, with an additional administrative period estimated at approximately 6 weeks for the completion of regulatory procedures

Puteaux, July 29, 2025: Capital B (The Blockchain Group, ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALTBG) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, announces a change of its ticker symbol in France from ALTBG to ALCPB on Euronext Growth Paris, subject to Euronext's approval and modification within a few days, and a change of its ticker symbol in the United States from BCHXF to CPTLF on the U.S. OTCID market, currently in the final stages of the full listing process - as announced by the Company on July 9, 2025, with an additional administrative period estimated at approximately 6 weeks for the completion of regulatory procedures.

Change of ticker symbol in France from ALTBG to ALCPB on Euronext Growth Paris

Capital B announces the change of the ticker symbol of the Company's shares listed on Euronext Growth Paris, currently traded under the ticker ALTBG. Subject to Euronext's approval and modification, the new ticker of Capital B on Euronext Growth Paris will be ALCPB.

Change of ticker symbol in the United States from BCHXF to CPTLF on the US OTCID Market

Capital B announces the change of the ticker symbol of the Company's shares listed on the US OTCID market, previously traded under the ticker BCHXF. The former ticker has been modified to reflect the Company's new trade name. The new ticker of Capital B on OTCID is now CPTLF.

The Company notes that an additional period of approximately six weeks is expected for the completion of the remaining regulatory procedures, as part of the final steps of the full listing process currently underway - as previously announced by the Company on July 9, 2025.

Risk factors

The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2024 annual financial report, available for free on the Company's website (https://www.cptlb.com). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.

* * *

About Capital B (ALTBG)
Capital B is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed
on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence,
AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development.		EURONEXT Growth Paris
Ticker: ALTBG
ISIN: FR0011053636
Reuters: ALTBG.PA
Bloomberg: ALTBG.FP

Contact:
communication@theblockchain-group.com

Contacts - Actus Finance & Communication
Investor relations
Mathieu Calleux
tbg@actus.fr		Press relations
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
acdudicourt@actus.fr - +33 6 24 03 26 52
Céline Bruggeman
cbruggeman@actus.fr - +33 6 87 52 71 99
Capital B press releases are available on:
Financial information - Capital B
To receive all press releases free of charge, register with Actusnews
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJhwYpRtYm+XmJ6fkp5pamqXmpdnw2DImWmYyJKaY5iVZ26WyZqUm5WYZnJkmGdt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93327-20250729-tbg-cp-29-juillet-2025-en-final.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
