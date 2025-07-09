Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025

PR Newswire
09.07.2025 08:42 Uhr
Mindsprint enhances ProcureSPRINT with Agentic AI to unlock up to 15% in procurement cost efficiencies

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindsprint, a technology firm offering purpose-built AI-led solutions to modernize enterprise operations, today announced significant advancements to ProcureSPRINT, its enterprise-grade AI platform designed to optimize procurement operations, accelerate decision-making, and deliver measurable cost efficiencies.

Mindsprint enhances ProcureSPRINT with Agentic AI to unlock up to 15% in procurement cost efficiencies

Building on its proven foundation, ProcureSPRINT now integrates advanced Agentic AI capabilities, empowering organizations to automate complex procurement processes, enhance supplier collaboration, and unlock hidden value levers that can drive procurement cost reductions of up to 15 percent.

ProcureSPRINT is built on a secure, scalable cloud infrastructure and offers a modular, plug-and-play architecture that meets the needs of procurement teams at varying maturity levels. Its Agentic AI-powered recommendation engine provides actionable insights to both operational teams and C-level leaders, ensuring organizations can achieve faster cycle times, improved supplier performance, and greater procurement transparency.

"As enterprises evolve, so must their procurement function. The latest enhancements to ProcureSPRINT reflect our commitment to strengthening the platform with advanced AI & intelligent automation to deliver practical insights that help organizations reduce costs, improve compliance, and achieve operational resilience," said G Venkataramanan (GV), Head of Intelligence Enterprise Operations, Mindsprint. "Our Agentic AI approach allows teams to shift from manual execution to more autonomous, insight-driven procurement, delivering faster outcomes with reduced effort."

ProcureSPRINT's suite of intelligent agents supports every stage of the procurement process, including:

  • The Onboarding Assistant Agent streamlines supplier registration through a self-service portal.
  • The RFx Agent simplifies competitive bidding and reverse auctions.
  • The Deal Advisor Agent provides AI-enabled recommendations for award decisions that maximize savings and minimize risk.
  • The Shipment Sentinel Agent offers real-time visibility into shipments and supplier performance.

In addition, the platform offers an advanced, digitized invoice processing system that supports omnichannel document capture, multi-lingual intelligent data extraction, real-time validation, and seamless ERP integration. Organizations using ProcureSPRINT achieve over 70 percent touchless invoice processing, significantly reducing manual workload and processing time.

This launch reflects Mindsprint's ongoing commitment to delivering technology-driven solutions that help organizations modernize operations, unlock efficiencies, and achieve strategic objectives. ProcureSPRINT is backed by Mindsprint's comprehensive approach, which combines domain consulting, advanced analytics, technology, and business process expertise.

About Mindsprint:

Mindsprint exists to responsibly engineer the next generation of enterprises-driven by insight, innovation, and passion. With a proven track record spanning two decades, we are the partner of choice for high-impact, AI-driven technology solutions for clients across the globe in industries such as retail, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences among others.

Our offerings include enterprise technology applications, business process services, cybersecurity solutions, and automation-as-a-service-delivered with a strong commitment to responsible innovation.

Headquartered in Singapore, Mindsprint has a global workforce of 3,200+ professionals across the US, UK, Middle East, India, Australia, and Africa.
To learn more, visit www.mindsprint.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727469/ProcureSPRINT.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624258/5406717/Mindsprint_Logo.jpg

Mindsprint Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mindsprint)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindsprint-enhances-procuresprint-with-agentic-ai-to-unlock-up-to-15-in-procurement-cost-efficiencies-302501014.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
