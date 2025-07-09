Anzeige
HUBER+SUHNER AG: Excellence in tight spaces: HUBER+SUHNER launches high performance VITA 67.3 RF interconnect portfolio

HERISAU, Switzerland, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUBER+SUHNER is proud to introduce an all-new VITA 67.3 interconnect portfolio designed for use with its proprietary solderless MINIBEND® radio frequency (RF) cable termination technology. This new connectivity portfolio is a game-changer for the ever-evolving minimisation needs of the global aerospace and defense markets.

VITA 67.3 RF interconnect solutions from HUBER+SUHNER

The VITA 67.3 standard enables reliable, high-frequency signal transmission in aerospace and defense applications by standardising blind-mate RF interfaces at the backplane. This helps reduce cable management challenges and enhances system modularity and scalability.

As a proud member of The Open Group's SOSA Consortium and VITA Standards Organization, HUBER+SUHNER has delivered high performance and high reliability connectivity solutions for several decades. MINIBEND® is the driving force behind the aerospace and defense industry's most versatile, low profile flexible cable assembly solutions.

With the launch of the HUBER+SUHNER VITA 67.3 interconnect portfolio, engineers now have access to high performance coaxial cable options featuring the industry's smallest bend radius immediately behind the RF contact, enabling extremely tight routing without sacrificing durability or performance.

Key features and benefits of VITA 67.3

  • Complete VITA 67.3 RF connectivity portfolio featuring SMPM, SMPS, and NanoRF interfaces delivered as drop-in assemblies from a single source, including hybrid RF/fiber optic configurations
  • The largest portfolio of cable and connector options for PCB and chassis connectivity, including high frequency D38999 contact options up to 65 GHz, ensures application-tailored interconnect solutions are selected at design-in
  • Competitive low loss .047- and .086-size cable options available
  • All assemblies manufactured in accordance with IPC/WHMA-A-620 Class 3
  • Dedicated express production line provides made-to-order VITA 67.3 assemblies in as little as 4 weeks
  • Drop-in VITA 66.5 assemblies available with various termini/ferrule options
  • Rugged I/O multiport harnesses (RF, fiber optic, and power/signal) available from a single source for inside- and outside-the-box installation.

The VITA 67.3 portfolio features NanoRF, SMPM, and SMPS contact offerings, and is available as part of the largest portfolio of cable and connector options for PCB and chassis connectivity.

HUBER+SUHNER is a one-stop shop for RF and fiber optic interconnects designed for maximum survivability in severe environments.

This media release can also be found under https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2725518/HUBER_SUHNER_VITA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556555/5402204/HS_Logo.jpg

HUBER+SUHNER Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/excellence-in-tight-spaces-hubersuhner-launches-high-performance-vita-67-3-rf-interconnect-portfolio-302498757.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
