Delta Electronics: Delta Announces Expansion in EMEA with Construction Plans of New Regional Headquarters Green Building in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands

State-of-the-art facility in Park 20|20 expected to achieve net-zero energy and BREEAM Outstanding green building certification

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today announced a key milestone in its expansion efforts across EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) with the planned construction of a new regional headquarters green building in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Located in the renowned Park 20|20 business campus, the state-of-the-art approximately 9300-sqm facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and will house over 350 employees in R&D, business development, management, and more. The implementation of Delta's smart, energy-saving solutions are expected to help the facility achieve net-zero energy and the prestigious BREEAM-Outstanding green building certification.

This significant expansion has received strong support at both regional and national levels. Marianne Schuurmans, Mayor of Haarlemmermeer, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Delta Electronics, a global leader in sustainable technology, to Haarlemmermeer. With our excellent international connectivity and vibrant economy, this region is the ideal home for forward-thinking companies. Delta's dedication to energy efficiency and smart infrastructure not only enhances our local economy but also aligns with our vision for a sustainable future. Congratulations on the construction of your new EMEA headquarters in Hoofddorp. We wish Delta Electronics every success in their journey ahead."

Echoing this sentiment at the national level, Hilde van der Meer, Commissioner Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA), stated, "We warmly welcome the expansion of Delta Electronics' activities in the Netherlands and are grateful for the longstanding and strong relationship we have with the company as NFIA. Delta's innovative technologies are a valuable addition to the developments taking place in the Netherlands. We look forward to further connecting them with key players in our innovation ecosystems, enabling them to make a significant contribution to R&D development in our country."

Dalip Sharma, President and General Manager, Delta Electronics EMEA, added, "Delta's new regional headquarters building demonstrates our strong commitment to the EMEA region and to Hoofddorp, a strategic location due to its proximity to key customers, partners, and to the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, the unparalleled gateway to the European market. Moreover, the choice of Park 20|20, renowned for its focus on sustainability and circular economy principles, aligns perfectly with Delta's ESG values. The Haarlemmermeer region offers access to a highly skilled, multilingual talent pool, and a vibrant international business ecosystem, all of which are crucial for Delta's long-term growth and diverse operations."

The new building will add approximately 9,300 square meters across five floors, offering around 350 modern workspaces to accommodate Delta's growing EMEA team. This state-of-the-art office building is being developed in partnership with G&S& and features remarkable design by the renowned MVSA Architects. Designed to foster innovation and collaboration, the facility will feature a central five-story atrium bringing natural light deep into the building, a dedicated showroom to display Delta's latest technologies, laboratory space, advanced meeting facilities, and areas dedicated to creativity and relaxation. Employee well-being is further enhanced by an advanced climate ceiling system, providing draught-free radiant heating and cooling. The building will also include 126 underground parking spaces and Delta electric vehicle (EV) chargers to accelerate employees' low-carbon transportation.

Sustainability is at the core of the new building's design. Targeting net-zero energy consumption, the rooftop will be fully covered by approximately 715 solar panels, expected to generate over 335,500 kWh of renewable electricity annually - covering the building's estimated yearly consumption. This, combined with energy-efficient architectural design, the climate ceiling, connection to Park 20|20's central geothermal heat pump system, and a separate Delta Energy Storage System (ESS), exemplifies Delta's commitment to the highest environmental standards, targeting the BREEAM-Outstanding green building certification.

This new building will further solidify Delta's EMEA headquarters as a central hub for its operations across the region, driving innovation, supporting customers, and reinforcing the company's position as a leader in energy-efficient solutions and sustainable development.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

