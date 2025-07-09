BROADFIELD ACCELERATES GLOBAL GROWTH WITH STRATEGIC HIRES IN RESTRUCTURING, M&A, FUNDS, DISPUTE RESOLUTION, INFRASTRUCTURE, AND FINANCE

LONDON and HONG KONG, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadfield, a global law firm built for the modern deal economy, today announced a new wave of senior hires and cross-border mandates across its Restructuring & Insolvency, Mergers & Acquisitions, Investment Funds, Dispute Resolution, Infrastructure, and Finance practices. These additions further strengthen the firm's capacity to advise clients on complex, multi-jurisdictional matters across private markets and transactional lifecycles.

Restructuring & Insolvency and Dispute Resolution

Broadfield welcomes a market-leading Restructuring & Insolvency team, based in both Hong Kong and the UK, recognized for its role in Asia's most significant cross-border restructurings and work-outs. The team includes Gordon Davidson, who formerly established and led the restructuring practice in Asia at Sidley, who joins Broadfield as Head of Restructuring & Insolvency for Asia and a member of the firm's Executive Committee; newly promoted partner Dylan Rogers; Will Swan, a counsel from Baker McKenzie London also focused on distressed finance and special situations; and associates Tom Burke and Chris Yu.

This group has advised debtors, creditors, and investors on a range of major matters, including Evergrande, Sino-Ocean, Novaland, China Fortune Land Development, Modern Land, Sunac and Kaisa bringing unparalleled experience and regional insight to Broadfield's expanding turnaround and special situations platform. Gordon and Will also facilitate collaboration between Hong Kong and London, further aligning the firm's cross-border approach.

Additionally, Fergus Saurin, who formerly led the dispute resolution practice of Kirkland & Ellis in Asia, joins as Head of Dispute Resolution & Investigations for Broadfield Asia. One of the most respected dispute resolution lawyers in the region, Fergus brings extensive experience in complex, multi-jurisdictional litigation and arbitration disputes as well as crisis management and investigations, with a particular focus on private equity, capital markets, insolvency matters and commercial disputes. He obtained landmark judgments in Citicorp International Limited -v- Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd [2023] HKCFI 1572 (keepwell deeds) and China Life Trustees Limited -v- China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group Overseas Company Limited & Ors [2024] HKCFA 15 (Quistclose trusts).

"These dynamic additions reflect our sharp focus on solving complex, high-value challenges for our regional and global clients", said Effie Vasilopoulos, Managing Partner of Broadfield in APAC. "Our market leading teams are built to navigate the full lifecycle of complex private capital and commercial matters, from front-end investment fund structuring and special situations through restructuring, dispute resolution, litigation, and enforcement."

Infrastructure & Planning and Deals

Broadfield is also expanding its transactional capabilities. Infrastructure and planning partner Mike Dempsey joins as part of a growing team focused on regulated projects, public-private development and cross-border infrastructure.

Broadfield has been active in cross-border M&A in 2025, advising on a series of notable transactions across Europe and Asia. These include:

The sale of the Westcoast Group . Westcoast had subsidiaries in France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain, and had a pre-sale turnover of over £3 billion. The multi-million-pound sale to a listed Swiss company required European Commission clearance, which was granted after a five-month investigation. Partner Philip Weaver led the deal in the UK.

. Westcoast had subsidiaries in France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain, and had a pre-sale turnover of over £3 billion. The multi-million-pound sale to a listed Swiss company required European Commission clearance, which was granted after a five-month investigation. Partner Philip Weaver led the deal in the UK. Acquisition of Oxford Instruments NanoScience. Private Equity M&A and Investment Funds Partner Patrick Liu in Hong Kong recently advised Quantum Design International, Inc, a leading manufacturer of high-precision scientific instruments specializing in automated materials characterization systems, on the Asia aspects of its cross-border acquisition of the quantum business from Oxford Instruments plc.

"This has been a milestone period for the firm," said John Hutchinson, Managing Partner of Broadfield in the UK. "Our client-first model, deep sector focus, and seamless team coordination reflect the value we bring to complex, cross-border deals."

About Broadfield

Founded in 2024, Broadfield is an international law firm dedicated to the highest-quality, multi-faceted, value-driven legal services. Combining local insight with global resources, Broadfield offers innovative solutions tailored to the needs of clients across industries and jurisdictions. With a presence in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, Broadfield's growing team of over 400 professionals is committed to fostering long-term client relationships based on trust and excellence. In Hong Kong, Broadfield operates by being associated with Liu, Patrick Ling & Co. LLP.

