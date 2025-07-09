Anzeige
09.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
WSPN Website Expands to Full Platform, Showcasing Enterprise-Ready Stablecoin Infrastructure

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its homepage redesign in May, Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN, collectively referring to the WSPN Group of entities) today announced a significant expansion of its website into a comprehensive platform showcasing the company's complete operations, solutions, ecosystem, and regulatory framework. This marks a key step in WSPN's evolution from innovative concept to enterprise-grade payment infrastructure provider.


The enhanced Solutions section showcases WSPN's full product suite, highlighting the company's growth beyond basic stablecoin offerings. This includes WUSD, the flagship 1:1 USD-pegged stablecoin, alongside the Global Treasury Platform, the Adaptive Payments Network with its Wallet-as-a-Service and API infrastructure, and the On-Chain Financial Suite with advanced institutional capabilities. This portfolio caters to both individual users and institutions building sophisticated financial applications.

A new Transparency section provides clear visibility into WSPN's global compliance and regulatory approach, detailing the company's licensing strategy across key jurisdictions. This transparency reinforces WSPN's operational scale, processing over $10 million in daily transactions for more than 600 institutional clients.

The Ecosystem section demonstrates WSPN's real-world impact with partner showcases and case studies, highlighting successful implementations across various industries and geographies. It also outlines partnership opportunities, underscoring WSPN's commitment to collaborative growth.

Finally, the Company section provides comprehensive information about WSPN's mission, vision, and values, along with corporate resources, reinforcing the company's foundation and commitment to reshaping digital payments.

The platform maintains WSPN's core operational strengths: sub-5-minute mint/burn operations, 24/7 lossless swaps, and multi-chain availability. The enhanced documentation and developer-friendly resources solidify WSPN's position as a leading infrastructure provider for building scalable fintech solutions.

Visit www.wspn.io to explore the expanded platform.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429245/5406517/WSPN_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wspn-website-expands-to-full-platform-showcasing-enterprise-ready-stablecoin-infrastructure-302501025.html

