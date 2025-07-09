India added 17. 4 GW of utility-scale solar and 5. 15 GW of rooftop PV capacity in fiscal 2025, according to JMK Research. Rajasthan led new installations with 6. 5 GW, followed by Gujarat with 3. 6 GW and Maharashtra with 2. 3 GW. From pv magazine India India added around 17. 4 GW of utility-scale solar and 5. 15 GW of rooftop solar capacity in fiscal 2025, according to JMK Research & Analytics' "Annual India Solar Report Card FY 2025. " Rajasthan led annual additions with 6. 5 GW, followed by Gujarat (3. 6 GW) and Maharashtra (2. 3 GW). JMK Research said it expects the nation to commission ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...