Inspired by the FreeForm 2.0 philosophy, this revolutionary open-frame chassis is now available across Europe at an MSRP of €199

Cooler Master, a global leader in PC hardware and innovative thermal solutions, today announced the European sales kick-off of the MasterFrame 600, a high-end, modular open-frame full tower designed for power users, creators, and PC modders seeking total creative freedom and high-performance potential.

Cooler Master's MasterFrame 600 is built on our FreeForm 2.0 philosophy offering owners more customization options for personal builds.

The MasterFrame 600 is available across Europe at a suggested retail price of €199, exclusively through select partners and resellers.

Engineered on Cooler Master's FreeForm 2.0 platform, the MasterFrame 600 redefines what's possible in a premium PC chassis. This open-frame full tower delivers exceptional airflow, broad hardware compatibility, and nearly limitless options for customization, supporting everything from Mini-ITX to E-ATX motherboards and high-end components. Whether you're a performance enthusiast, a professional content creator, or a passionate modder, this case offers the ideal canvas for your next ambitious build.

At the heart of the MasterFrame 600 is FreeForm 2.0, Cooler Master's next-generation modular design philosophy. With FreeForm, the chassis becomes more than just a case, it becomes a platform for expression, enabling builders to reimagine layouts, upgrade thermal control, and adapt aesthetics to match evolving tastes and technologies.

"The MasterFrame 600 demonstrates our commitment to delivering modular, adaptable, and personalized technology solutions," said Matteo Stracciari, General Manager of Cooler Master. "It empowers users to build powerful systems uniquely suited to their individual preferences and performance needs."

Key Features of the MasterFrame 600:

Supports up to 11 fans and radiators up to 420mm for maximum cooling efficiency

Integrated GPU support bracket to prevent sag and maintain system integrity

Fully open-source design with downloadable layout files and modder-friendly documentation

Built with FreeForm 2.0 for unmatched modularity and creative flexibility

Durable steel and aluminum construction built to withstand heavy use and time

The MasterFrame 600 isn't just about building a PC, it's about crafting a vision.

It's available now from leading retailers and online at the following link:

https://www.coolermaster.com/en-eu/products/masterframe-600/

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

