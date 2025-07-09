Bivial AG Wins 'Best Use of Tech in Business Payments' at PayTech Awards 2025

ZUG, Switzerland, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bivial AG, a leading Swiss fintech innovator, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the "Best Use of Tech in Business Payments" at the PayTech Awards 2025, hosted by Fintech Futures. This recognition highlights Bivial's cutting-edge work in transforming transactional banking for digital businesses worldwide.

Built on a proprietary API-driven infrastructure, Bivial offers seamless cross-border payments, Swiss IBANs in multiple currencies, and real-time financial management tools tailored to the needs of online enterprises. The award celebrates Bivial's commitment to delivering scalable and secure financial solutions to e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and global businesses underserved by traditional banking.

"This award underscores our mission to bridge the gap between legacy financial institutions and the modern digital economy," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO and co-founder of Bivial. "We've engineered our platform from the ground up to empower online businesses with greater control, automation, and agility, enabling them to thrive in a borderless world."

Key to Bivial's success is its in-house banking infrastructure, which enables real-time payments to over 160 countries, flexible API integrations, and automated AML/KYC compliance, all backed by Swiss regulatory standards. Since its market launch in 2022, Bivial has achieved rapid growth and reached profitability within just six months. This momentum continued into 2024, with the company reporting a 110% increase in annual profit.

"We're proud of the entire Bivial team, whose innovation and dedication made this possible," added Mr Bieliauskas, Bivial CEO.

For more information, visit bivial.ch.

About Bivial AG

Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Bivial AG specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

